Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
338.63 USD   -2.18%
05:29aEuropean stocks touch fresh highs ahead of U.S. earnings
RE
05:27aNetflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream
RE
02:32aTake Five: How bad is it?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream

04/17/2023 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 17 (Reuters) - Streaming platform Netflix Inc's services were restored after a brief outage late on Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, "Love is Blind."

The platform, which is looking to break into live television, apologized for the slip-up on Sunday after thousands complained on social media about issues watching the show.

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible," Netflix said on Sunday.

At its peak, about 10,000 users reported issues accessing the live stream on Downdetector, while many rebuked Netflix on social media over the outage. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
05:29aEuropean stocks touch fresh highs ahead of U.S. earnings
RE
05:27aNetflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream
RE
02:32aTake Five: How bad is it?
RE
01:48aAsia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises
RE
04/16Asia stocks brace for updates on earnings, China economy
RE
04/16Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users -Downdetector
RE
04/16Asia stocks on edge for earnings, China data
RE
04/16Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
RE
04/16Wall St Week Ahead-Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on U.S. economy's resilien..
RE
04/16Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 383 M - -
Net income 2023 5 138 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
EV / Sales 2024 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 338,63 $
Average target price 357,89 $
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.14.84%150 808
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.40%441 343
PROSUS N.V.5.45%94 807
AIRBNB, INC.34.09%72 382
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.29%63 397
NASPERS LIMITED14.00%35 966
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer