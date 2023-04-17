Netflix back up after outage during 'Love is Blind' livestream

April 17 (Reuters) - Streaming platform Netflix Inc's
services were restored after a brief outage late on
Sunday during a live stream of the dating reality show, "Love is
Blind."
The platform, which is looking to break into live
television, apologized for the slip-up on Sunday after thousands
complained on social media about issues watching the show.
"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon
as humanly possible," Netflix said on Sunday.
At its peak, about 10,000 users reported issues accessing
the live stream on Downdetector, while many rebuked Netflix on
social media over the outage.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing
by Tom Hogue and Janane Venkatraman)