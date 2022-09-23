Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has dropped its lawsuit against the creators of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," according to a document filed on Friday in federal court.

The streaming service filed a copyright infringement suit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in Washington in late July, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" in the U.S. capital's Kennedy Center.

Netflix disclosed in court documents that it had dismissed the case "with prejudice," meaning it cannot bring the case again. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by William Mallard)