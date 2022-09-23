Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has dropped its
lawsuit against the creators of "The Unofficial Bridgerton
Musical," according to a document filed on Friday in federal
court.
The streaming service filed a copyright infringement suit
against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in Washington in late
July, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial
Bridgerton Musical" in the U.S. capital's Kennedy Center.
Netflix disclosed in court documents that it had dismissed
the case "with prejudice," meaning it cannot bring the case
again.
