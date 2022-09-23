Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc dropped its
lawsuit against the creators of "The Unofficial Bridgerton
Musical" after reaching a settlement, according to person
familiar with the matter.
The streaming service filed a copyright infringement suit
against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in Washington in late
July, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial
Bridgerton Musical" in the U.S. capital's Kennedy Center.
Netflix disclosed in documents filed Friday in federal
district court that it had dismissed the case "with prejudice,"
meaning it cannot bring the case again.
After "Bridgerton" debuted on Netflix in December 2020, the
creative duo known as Barlow & Bear began posting about the
series on TikTok, composing songs based on characters, scenes,
dialog and plot points. They subsequently released an album of
titled "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," which won a Grammy
Award and led to the stage show.
The Netflix series is based on the Regency-era romance
novels by Julia Quinn.
"Barlow & Bear's conduct began on social media, but
stretches 'fan fiction' well past its breaking point," Netflix
said in its original complaint. "It is blatant infringement of
intellectual property rights."
Barlow & Bear canceled a performance at the Royal Albert
Hall in London that had been scheduled for September, according
to a post on Instagram account of "The Unofficial Bridgerton
Musical."
Barlow and Bear did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by
William Mallard, Robert Birsel)