Netflix : faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film "Cuties"

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc is facing a criminal
charge in a Texas county for promoting lewd visuals of a child
in the French film "Cuties", Texas representative Matt Schaefer
on Tuesday.
Netflix promoted material in the film that "depicts lewd
exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child
who was younger than 18 years of age which appeals to the
prurient interest in sex," according to the tweet that had a
picture of the indictment document attached.
The document, filed on Sept. 23, from Tyler county has not
been independently verified by Reuters, as the District
Attorney's office did not immediately respond to Reuters
request.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The plot of "Cuties" centers around an 11-year-old Muslim
girl who "starts to rebel against her conservative family's
traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited
dance crew," according to Netflix.
NBC News reported the indictment earlier in the day.
Last month, Turkey's broadcasting watchdog said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-turkey-media-netflix-idUSKBN25U1Y3
it would order Netflix to block access locally to the film on
grounds that it contains images of child exploitation.
