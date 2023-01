the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominations

'All Quiet on the Western Front' is up for 14 awards

Including best film, director and supporting actor

'The Banshees of Inisherin' secured 10 nominations

Including Colin Farrell for leading actor

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' also received 10 nods

Michelle Yeoh is up for leading actress for her role

Other nominations for best film include 'Tar'

And Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic 'Elvis'