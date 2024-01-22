(Reuters) - Netflix said on Monday Scott Stuber, the head of films, will leave the streaming service pioneer in March to start his own media company.

Stuber, who joined the company in 2017 and was named the chairman of Netflix Film in January 2023, has overseen the development of popular titles including "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "All Quiet on the Western Front".

"Under Scott's leadership Netflix was the most nominated studio at the Academy Awards for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, 2022)," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Stuber's new venture will also produce projects for Netflix, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Netflix is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday.

