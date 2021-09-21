Netflix : in talks to buy children's classics author Roald Dahl's works- Bloomberg News

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc is in talks to
acquire the works of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author
Roald Dahl, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The deal, which the report said could be announced in the
next few days, is likely to give Netflix ownership of children's
classics such as Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.
An acquisition deal is a rarity for Netflix, and this would
be it's biggest such deal in the past decade, the report added.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald
Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based on
the author's books. (https://reut.rs/3AqmxMq)
Dahl's fiction has found home in Hollywood with "Charlie and
the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach" being
made into movies. (https://reut.rs/3nTyHdj)
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)