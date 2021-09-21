Log in
Netflix : in talks to buy children's classics author Roald Dahl's works- Bloomberg News

09/21/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc is in talks to acquire the works of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" author Roald Dahl, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which the report said could be announced in the next few days, is likely to give Netflix ownership of children's classics such as Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.

An acquisition deal is a rarity for Netflix, and this would be it's biggest such deal in the past decade, the report added.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based on the author's books. (https://reut.rs/3AqmxMq)

Dahl's fiction has found home in Hollywood with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach" being made into movies. (https://reut.rs/3nTyHdj)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
