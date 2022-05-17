Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 03:39:32 pm EDT
190.48 USD   +2.13%
03:00pNetflix lays off about 150 employees, mostly in the U.S.
RE
09:20aCompanies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05:46aNFLX ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Netflix, Inc. Shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix lays off about 150 employees, mostly in the U.S.

05/17/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Netflix streaming service provider in Paris

May 17 (Reuters) - Netflix on Tuesday said it has laid off about 150 people, mostly in the United States, as the streaming service company faces slowing growth.

The layoffs represent approximately 2% of the company's workforce in the United States and Canada.

"These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues," the company said in a statement. "We're working hard to support them through this very difficult transition."

The job cuts come as Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade and forecast deeper losses in the coming quarter. It said the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to the loss of customers.

As a result of its declining growth, Netflix said it would introduce a cheaper, ad-supported tier and look more closely at its spending.

"We're trying to be smart about it and prudent in terms of pulling back on some of that spend growth to reflect the realities of the revenue growth of the business," Netflix Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann told investors during the company's most recent earnings call. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in New York; Editing by Mark Porter, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:00pNetflix lays off about 150 employees, mostly in the U.S.
RE
09:20aCompanies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05:46aNFLX ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 in the..
PR
05/16Britons are trading down amid cost of living crisis - McKinsey
RE
05/16Netflix Geeked Week to feature 'The Sandman,' 'The Gray Man,' 'Resident Evil'
AQ
05/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China added to the list of investors' fears
05/16Domino's, Netflix team on ‘mind ordering' app
AQ
05/16Wedbush Upgrades Netflix to Outperform From Neutral, Expects Staggered Release Dates to..
MT
05/16Swiss Voters OK Law Requiring Netflix, Other Streaming Platforms To Invest Revenue
MT
05/13US Stocks Close Higher Friday as FAANG Stocks Lift Markets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 417 M - -
Net income 2022 4 949 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82 862 M 82 862 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 186,51 $
Average target price 347,49 $
Spread / Average Target 86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-69.04%82 862
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.38%425 183
PROSUS N.V.-39.97%117 042
AIRBNB, INC.-31.26%72 837
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.74%46 323
NASPERS LIMITED-36.37%37 579