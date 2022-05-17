Netflix lays off about 150 employees, mostly in the U.S.

May 17 (Reuters) - Netflix on Tuesday said it has
laid off about 150 people, mostly in the United States, as the
streaming service company faces slowing growth.
The layoffs represent approximately 2% of the company's
workforce in the United States and Canada.
"These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather
than individual performance, which makes them especially tough
as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues," the
company said in a statement. "We're working hard to support them
through this very difficult transition."
The job cuts come as Netflix reported its first loss of
subscribers in more than a decade and forecast deeper losses in
the coming quarter. It said the war in Ukraine and fierce
competition contributed to the loss of customers.
As a result of its declining growth, Netflix said it would
introduce a cheaper, ad-supported tier and look more closely at
its spending.
"We're trying to be smart about it and prudent in terms of
pulling back on some of that spend growth to reflect the
realities of the revenue growth of the business," Netflix Chief
Financial Officer Spencer Neumann told investors during the
company's most recent earnings call.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in New York; Editing by Mark
Porter, Bernard Orr)