Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17:07 2023-02-08 pm EST
366.00 USD   +0.84%
02:35pNetflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing
RE
02:07pCp Newsalert : Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
AQ
02/07Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing

02/08/2023 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022 Paris Auto Show

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Wednesday laid out plans to crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, including setting up primary location and paying a couple of dollars for an extra member.

The video-streaming giant, which has estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared account, said that members can now easily manage who has access to their account, transfer profile to a new account and still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV.

"So over the last year, we've been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we're now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain," the company said in a blogpost.

Members on Netflix's standard or premium plan in many countries can add an extra member sub account for up to two people for an extra C$7.99 a month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, 3.99 euros in Portugal, and 5.99 euros in Spain, the company said.

The company lost subscribers in the first half of 2022 amidst stiff competition from rivals, prompting it to look more seriously into password sharing and launching an ad-supported plan.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
02:35pNetflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing
RE
02:07pCp Newsalert : Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
AQ
02/07Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap
RE
02/07'african Queens : Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
AQ
02/07'berlin' : Netflix shares teaser, photos for 'Money Heist' spinoff
AQ
02/06'Agent Elvis' series with Matthew McConaughey coming in March
AQ
02/06Jefferies Adjusts Netflix's Price Target to $425 From $400, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/06EU's Breton urges rethink on cross-border telecoms mergers
RE
02/06NETFLIX COM INC : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
02/03'That '90s Show' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 332 M - -
Net income 2023 5 163 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
EV / Sales 2024 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 362,95 $
Average target price 357,11 $
Spread / Average Target -1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.23.08%161 639
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.77%455 383
PROSUS N.V.14.51%102 530
AIRBNB, INC.39.99%75 785
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.41.12%69 605
NASPERS LIMITED18.60%39 258