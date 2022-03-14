Netflix : “TRANSATLANTIC” STARTS PRODUCTION IN MARSEILLE - First project under Anna Winger & Airlift Productions' creative partnership with Netflix →

Creators: Anna Winger, Daniel Hendler

Lead Directors: Stéphanie Chuat & Véronique Reymond

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith, Gregory Montel, Ralph Amoussou, Deleila Piasko, Amit Rahav and Corey Stoll

Synopsis: Marseille 1940-1941.Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis' most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.

Transatlantic has started production in Marseille for release in 2023.

It is produced by Anna Winger & Camille McCurry at Airlift Productions.

The project will be shot in English, German, and French language and feature an international cast.

The series is inspired by Julie Orringer's novel, The Flight Portfolio.

This is the first project under Anna Winger and Airlift Production's creative partnership with Netflix announced last year.

About Airlift Productions

Studio Airlift was founded in 2016 by Anna Winger to make writer-driven television. Camille McCurry came on as partner in 2021 and the company became Airlift Productions. The team now also includes producers Isabel Teitler and Lillian Dam Bracia and coordinator Kim Benjamin.