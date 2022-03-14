Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : “TRANSATLANTIC” STARTS PRODUCTION IN MARSEILLE - First project under Anna Winger & Airlift Productions' creative partnership with Netflix →

03/14/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Creators: Anna Winger, Daniel Hendler

  • Lead Directors: Stéphanie Chuat & Véronique Reymond

  • Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith, Gregory Montel, Ralph Amoussou, Deleila Piasko, Amit Rahav and Corey Stoll

  • Synopsis: Marseille 1940-1941.Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis' most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.

  • Transatlantic has started production in Marseille for release in 2023.

  • It is produced by Anna Winger & Camille McCurry at Airlift Productions.

  • The project will be shot in English, German, and French language and feature an international cast.

  • The series is inspired by Julie Orringer's novel, The Flight Portfolio.

  • This is the first project under Anna Winger and Airlift Production's creative partnership with Netflix announced last year.

Download headshots of Anna Winger and the cast here. (download only, please do not link)

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Airlift Productions

Studio Airlift was founded in 2016 by Anna Winger to make writer-driven television. Camille McCurry came on as partner in 2021 and the company became Airlift Productions. The team now also includes producers Isabel Teitler and Lillian Dam Bracia and coordinator Kim Benjamin.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 16:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
12:54pNETFLIX : “TRANSATLANTIC” STARTS PRODUCTION IN MARSEILLE - First project under..
PU
12:34pNETFLIX : ISP Speed Index for February 2022 →
PU
12:29p'Elite' Season 5 coming to Netflix in April
AQ
12:15p'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast
AQ
03/13African Podcasting Spreads Its Wings Despite the Barriers of Poor Internet Quality and ..
AQ
03/12No third season for 'Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix
AQ
03/12Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie 'Uncharted' over South China Sea map
RE
03/10Amazon.com's Stock Split, $10 Billion Share-Repurchase Program Could Suggest Better Fut..
MT
03/10Amazon.com's Stock Split, $10 Billion Buyback Program Suggest Better Cash Flow Margins,..
MT
03/10Netflix raises prices for subscribers in UK, Ireland
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 418 M - -
Net income 2022 5 088 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float -
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 340,32 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-43.51%151 090
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.48%447 698
PROSUS N.V.-31.13%141 304
AIRBNB, INC.-12.82%91 971
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.64%60 119
NASPERS LIMITED-27.46%46 051