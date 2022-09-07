Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:11 2022-09-07 pm EDT
224.30 USD   +2.70%
Netflix looks to control cloud computing costs with AWS - WSJ

09/07/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc is trying to better control rising cloud computing costs with longtime cloud partner Amazon Web Services as part of its efforts to reduce total expenses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with that work.

The streaming giant is also hiring more junior staff, paring back its real-estate footprint and reducing the number of copies of data and content it stores around the world, the report https://on.wsj.com/3evJKH5 said.

The company, which is struggling with lost subscribers and increased competition from companies including Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Netflix is trying to grow its subscriber base to as many as 500 million customers globally in the next three years. It lost 970,000 subscribers from April through June and offered a forecast below Wall Street expectations for the current quarter.

In June, Netflix said that it laid off 300 employees, or abo
ut 4% of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts to reign in cost. https://reut.rs/3RrAthC

According to the report, the California-based company is hiring more junior employees - from interns to recent college graduates - as part of an expanded "emerging talent" recruitment initiative.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 683 M - -
Net income 2022 4 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 97 119 M 97 119 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 218,39 $
Average target price 242,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-63.75%97 119
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.22%377 968
PROSUS N.V.-20.81%79 562
AIRBNB, INC.-31.71%72 711
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.10%57 200
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-3.58%30 171