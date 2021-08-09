Netflix : must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five Series

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said
Netflix Inc must face a defamation lawsuit by former
Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal as a
racist and unethical villain in "When They See Us," a 2019
series about the Central Park Five case.
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Fairstein
had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes, including
that she withheld evidence, coerced confessions and directed a
racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem.
"The average viewer could conclude that these scenes have a
basis in fact and do not merely reflect the creators' opinions
about controversial historical events," the judge wrote.
Castel said Fairstein could also pursue defamation claims
against both the series' director, Ava DuVernay, and against
Attica Locke, a writer and producer, and civil conspiracy claims
against all three defendants.
Netflix and the defendants' lawyers did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Fairstein's lawyer Andrew Miltenberg said he was
"exceptionally pleased" with the decision, saying the four-part
series falsely depicted his client as "engaging in coercive and
discriminatory conduct in order to build a case against innocent
young men of color."
Fairstein was running the sex crimes unit of the Manhattan
District Attorney's office in April 1989 when a 28-year-old
white female jogger, later identified as Trisha Meili, was
beaten and raped in Central Park.
Five male Black or Hispanic teenagers were convicted and
spent five to 13 years in prison before being exonerated in 2002
when another man confessed to the crime.
They reached a $41 million civil settlement in 2014 with New
York City, which did not admit wrongdoing.
The case has long been a focal point of discussion about
crime and racism.
After the series' premiere, a hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein
called for a boycott of Fairstein, by then a best-selling crime
novelist.
Fairstein said she was dropped by her publisher and forced
to resign from boards of her alma mater Vassar College and three
nonprofits, including two that support victims of sexual
violence.
The defendants had called Fairstein's account "revisionist
history" and said their First Amendment free speech rights
allowed them to present their viewpoint.
The case is Fairstein v. Netflix Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-08042.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)