Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : A new Netflix home in the Nordics→

04/29/2021 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lina Brouneus

Director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions - EMEA

Business

28 April 2021
GlobalSwedenNorwayDenmark

Netflix has always felt at home in the Nordics. It was one of the first places outside of the US where we started making local original shows, and over the past nine years we've been lucky enough to work with some of the most brilliant creative talent in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

By the end of this year nearly seventy original titles coming from the Nordics will be available on Netflix - films and series that have been enjoyed by the four million-plus members across the region as well as our members right around the world. In fact, almost two thirds of our members globally have chosen to watch a Nordic original film or series - made in the Nordics, watched by the world.

Now is the time for us to get even closer to our members, the creators, filmmakers, partners and cultural communities throughout the Nordics - which is why I'm excited to announce that in the second half of this year we're opening a Nordic office in Stockholm that will function as a hub for the region. To further support the region and to reflect the diversity of talent we work with, we will also have a small team of Netflix employees based in a satellite office in Copenhagen.

Today's news is part of our growing commitment to the production of original local content all over Europe. With offices in Amsterdam, Madrid, Berlin, London, Paris and Brussels, and with Rome and Istanbul opening later this year, our Nordic hub will allow us to strengthen our many creative and cultural partnerships across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, to work on a growing offer of series and films throughout the region, and to bring even more diverse local stories to life for our members around the world to enjoy.

Since 2012, our joint efforts with exciting new voices and established creators in the region have led to Swedish seriessuch as Quicksand, Love & Anarchy and Snabba Cash; Norwegian series Ragnarok and Home for Christmas; three seasons of The Rain and the newly-announced series The Chestnut Man in Denmark, and later this year Katla, the sci-fi thriller series from Iceland. Last year we released Cadaver, the first Netflix film from the region, and we look forward to bringing a wide variety of films to the service soon, including Dancing Queens, Vinterviken, Against the Ice, Troll and Black Crab.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our members and creative partners in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland for their support over the years. We couldn't be more excited to start this new adventure together!

- Lina

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 05:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
01:25aNETFLIX  : A new Netflix home in the Nordics→
PU
04/28NETFLIX  : WarnerMedia plans to price HBO Max with ads at $9.99 a month - CNBC
RE
04/28'PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON ETERNAL : The Movie' coming to Netflix in June
AQ
04/28NETFLIX  : With Play Something, Netflix Does All The Work For You→
PU
04/28Can't Decide What to Stream? Netflix's New Feature Will Choose for You
DJ
04/28Sony Eyes a Broader Entertainment Empire -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04/27NETFLIX  : In the name of the Moon… Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal T..
PU
04/27'TROLLHUNTERS : Rise of the Titans' footage teases war 'between mankind and magi..
AQ
04/27NETFLIX  : 'Vivo' teaser trailer introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda as singing kinkaj..
AQ
04/27NETFLIX  : 'Yasuke' protects young girl with powers in trailer for Netflix serie..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 735 M - -
Net income 2021 4 837 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 593,14 $
Last Close Price 506,52 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-6.33%224 592
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.35%766 078
PROSUS N.V.4.87%180 311
AIRBNB, INC.22.62%106 628
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.08%106 369
NASPERS LIMITED11.66%97 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ