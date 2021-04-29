Netflix : A new Netflix home in the Nordics→

Netflix has always felt at home in the Nordics. It was one of the first places outside of the US where we started making local original shows, and over the past nine years we've been lucky enough to work with some of the most brilliant creative talent in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

By the end of this year nearly seventy original titles coming from the Nordics will be available on Netflix - films and series that have been enjoyed by the four million-plus members across the region as well as our members right around the world. In fact, almost two thirds of our members globally have chosen to watch a Nordic original film or series - made in the Nordics, watched by the world.

Now is the time for us to get even closer to our members, the creators, filmmakers, partners and cultural communities throughout the Nordics - which is why I'm excited to announce that in the second half of this year we're opening a Nordic office in Stockholm that will function as a hub for the region. To further support the region and to reflect the diversity of talent we work with, we will also have a small team of Netflix employees based in a satellite office in Copenhagen.

Today's news is part of our growing commitment to the production of original local content all over Europe. With offices in Amsterdam, Madrid, Berlin, London, Paris and Brussels, and with Rome and Istanbul opening later this year, our Nordic hub will allow us to strengthen our many creative and cultural partnerships across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, to work on a growing offer of series and films throughout the region, and to bring even more diverse local stories to life for our members around the world to enjoy.

Since 2012, our joint efforts with exciting new voices and established creators in the region have led to Swedish seriessuch as Quicksand, Love & Anarchy and Snabba Cash; Norwegian series Ragnarok and Home for Christmas; three seasons of The Rain and the newly-announced series The Chestnut Man in Denmark, and later this year Katla, the sci-fi thriller series from Iceland. Last year we released Cadaver, the first Netflix film from the region, and we look forward to bringing a wide variety of films to the service soon, including Dancing Queens, Vinterviken, Against the Ice, Troll and Black Crab.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our members and creative partners in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland for their support over the years. We couldn't be more excited to start this new adventure together!

- Lina