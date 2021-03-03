Log in
Netflix, Inc.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : BILLY BOB THORNTON, ALFRE WOODARD and REGÉ-JEAN PAGE ROUND OUT CAST FOR “THE GRAY MAN”

03/03/2021 | 01:52pm EST
  • Cast: Academy Award Winner Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath, Fargo), Academy Award Nominee Alfre Woodard (Clemency, Juanita, Captain America: Civil War) andRegé-Jean Page (Bridgerton, Slyvie's Love) join previously announced Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters

  • Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo

  • Writers: Joe Russo, with a polish by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

  • Producers: Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca on behalf of AGBO; Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Chris Castaldi on behalf of Roth Kirschenbaum

  • Executive Producers: Patrick Newall, Jake Aust, Todd Makurath

  • Synopsis: The Gray Man is the debut novel by Mark Greaney, first published in 2009 by Jove Books. It is also the first novel to feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. The action thriller will follow Gentry (Gosling) as he's hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry's at the CIA.

  • The film is based on the first installment of the best-selling The Gray Man book series.

Founded by award-winning, record-breaking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, AGBO is an artist-led entertainment company focused on creating content borne of innovative story universes across film, television, and digital platforms. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, AGBO was founded in 2017.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
