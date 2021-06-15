Netflix : Chale Chalo Lagaan 20 Years of Celebrating an Impossible Dream→

Team Lagaan reunites for a Netflix India YouTube Special - 'Chale Chalo Lagaan'

LINK - ANNOUNCEMENT AV

Mumbai, June 15, 2021: Today, Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India, completes 20 glorious years since it launched and made cinema history. Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, was a remarkable film in innumerable ways. The landmark period drama is currently available on Netflix in more than 190 countries.

As Lagaan completes two decades, Netflix, Aamir Khan Productions and Ashutosh Gowariker will come together to celebrate this historic moment in Indian cinema through a celebratory reunion which will feature the team of Lagaan. The reunion titled Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon An Impossible Dream will stream on Netflix India's YouTube channel.

Lagaan, an ode to team spirit, was the one of the three Indian films to be nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

Talking about the tremendous journey of Lagaan, Aamir Khan said, 'We broke our backs while making Lagaan, but our hearts were full of joy. Lagaan has showered us all with so much love. I am so grateful to all my fellow travellers on this magical journey. Starting with Ashu and his team of writers, the entire cast and crew, all our partners, our distributors, my seniors from the film industry who lent their wholehearted support, the exhibition sector, and most importantly, our audience, I can't thank all of you enough. Lagaan is something I am extremely grateful for and I will always cherish every memory of this ongoing journey. It is also so wonderful to see that the journey of Lagaan continues, and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with the Lagaan gang thanks to this initiative by Netflix. RE BHAIYYA CHHUTEY LAGAAN!!!'

Celebrating this incredible milestone, director of the film, Ashutosh Gowariker said, 'My ultimate dream was to create something which will linger in the audience's mind. That it would be appreciated 20 years down the line is something that is unimaginable. It is overwhelming for me as well as the entire team of the film that this dream became a reality. Lagaan is the story of people coming together and standing united against all odds. Today, through this special with Netflix, we gather here and celebrate what the people truly believed in, making it an immensely proud moment.'

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India shared her excitement and said,'Lagaan is one of the most iconic creations of Indian cinema. It is an epic tale that won hearts everywhere and showed the brilliance of Indian storytelling on the global stage. It's an honour for Netflix to celebrate 20 years of Lagaan with the incredible team behind this film. We're excited that this powerful and inspirational story continues to entertain audiences around the world with Netflix.'

'Chale Chalo Lagaan' coming soon exclusively on the Netflix India YouTube Channel

FILM CREDITS

JHAMU SUGANDH presents AAMIR KHAN PRODUCTIONS

'LAGAAN'

Produced By: Aamir Khan

Written and Directed By: Ashutosh Gowariker

Executive Producer: Reena Dutta

Music: A. R. Rahman

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Playback Singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam, Sukhvinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Anuradha Sriram, Shaan, Vasundhara Das, Srinivas, Vaishnali, Kishori Gowariker, A. R. Rahman

Dialogues: K.P. Saxena

Screenplay: Ashutosh Gowariker Kumar Dave Sanjay Dayma

Story:Ashutosh Gowariker

Director of Photography: Anil Mehta

Production Design: Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Costume Design: Bhanu Athaiya

Final Mixing: H. Sridhar

Editor: Ballu Saluja

Sound Design: Nakul Kamte

Choreographers:Saroj Khan Raju Khan Ganesh Hegde Vaibhavi Merchant Terence

Action Coordinator: Abbas Ali Moghul

Makeup Designer: Nicole Demers

Hair Designer: Pina Rizzi

Chief Executive - Production:B. S. RAO

Chartered Accountant: Bimal Parekh & Co

Legal Consultant: C. B. Wadhwa

VFX: Pankaj Khandpur, Sherry Bharda (Western Outdoor)

Casting: Uma Da Cunha, Danielle Roffe, Ashutosh Gowariker

Narrator: Amitabh Bachchan

Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelly, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghuvir Yadav, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Vivek, Shri Vallabh Vyas, Javed Khan, Raj Zutshi, Akhilendra Mishra, Pradeep Rawat, Daya Shanker Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia, A.K.Hangal, John Rowe, David Gant, Jeremy Child, Ben Nealon

Supporting Cast: Anupam Shyam, Raja Awasthi, Pramatesh Mehta, Bhim Vakani, Amin Gazi, Anu Ansari, Parveen Bano, Chris England, Howard Lee, Simon Holmes, Ray Eves, Jon House, Neil Patrick, Jamie Whitby Coles, Barry Hart, Alex Shirteliff

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.For the latest news, updates and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia and FB @NetflixIndia