Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Dakota Johnson To Star In “Persuasion” →

04/20/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entertainment

20 April 2021
GlobalUnited States

Acclaimed Theater Director Carrie Cracknell Will Make Her Feature Directorial Debut

  • Netflix and MRC Film have partnered on Persuasion with Dakota Johnson to star.

  • Writers: Screenplay (adaptation) by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow; Based on the novel by Jane Austen

  • Director: Carrie Cracknell

    • Acclaimed Director Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations last year in Sea Wall/ A Life on Broadway, will make her feature directing debut.

  • Cast: Dakota Johnson

    • Dakota Johnson recently starred in the drama Our Friend, and will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro's Am I Ok?.

  • Producers: Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie

  • Executive Producers: Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable, David Fliegel

  • Logline: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth-the dashing one she once sent away-crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

  • The film takes a modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to Jane Austen's classic novel.

  • Cantillon's romance focused MRC Film label is also in development on features including: the adaptation of 28 Summers, based on the bestselling novel from Elin Hilderbrand from writer Allie Hagan; Photos of You, based on Tammy Robinson's novel from writer Tom Dean; and Rebecca Raisin's Rosie's Travelling Tea Shop from writer Monisha Dadlani.

  • MRC Film recently announced The Mothership starring Halle Berry, also with Netflix; and most recently released the global box-office hit and Oscar-nominated film Knives Out from writer/director Rian Johnson and The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae with Netflix.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
11:26aNETFLIX  : Dakota Johnson To Star In “Persuasion” →
PU
11:04aNETFLIX  : 'Wings of Fire' Animated Event Series Takes Flight at Netflix→
PU
10:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slip as focus turns to tech earnings
RE
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slip as focus turns to tech earnings
RE
10:09aGlobal markets live: BMW, IBM, Credit Suisse
09:17aWall Street Sees Slightly Lower Open, Earnings in Focus
MT
08:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets take a breather, focus on earnings
08:35aWorld stocks edge back as COVID-19 cases climb
RE
06:54aNETFLIX  : Tends to Favor Downside Trade in Wake of Earnings-Driven After-Hours ..
MT
06:44aInvestors turn to growth stocks' results after strong earnings start
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 998 M - -
Net income 2021 4 512 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 246 B 246 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,47x
EV / Sales 2022 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 609,83 $
Last Close Price 554,44 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.2.54%245 559
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%768 910
PROSUS N.V.6.71%182 978
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.43%107 653
AIRBNB, INC.18.92%104 614
NASPERS LIMITED15.17%101 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ