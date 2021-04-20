Netflix : Dakota Johnson To Star In “Persuasion” →

Acclaimed Theater Director Carrie Cracknell Will Make Her Feature Directorial Debut

Netflix and MRC Film have partnered on Persuasion with Dakota Johnson to star.

Writers: Screenplay (adaptation) by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow; Based on the novel by Jane Austen

Director: Carrie Cracknell Acclaimed Director Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations last year in Sea Wall/ A Life on Broadway, will make her feature directing debut.

Cast: Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson recently starred in the drama Our Friend, and will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro's Am I Ok?.

Producers: Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable, David Fliegel

Logline: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth-the dashing one she once sent away-crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

The film takes a modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to Jane Austen's classic novel.

Cantillon's romance focused MRC Film label is also in development on features including: the adaptation of 28 Summers, based on the bestselling novel from Elin Hilderbrand from writer Allie Hagan; Photos of You, based on Tammy Robinson's novel from writer Tom Dean; and Rebecca Raisin's Rosie's Travelling Tea Shop from writer Monisha Dadlani.