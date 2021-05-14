Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Disney+ Q2 subscriber additions slow, outlook still bright - J.P.Morgan

05/14/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with the

(Reuters) - J.P.Morgan expressed confidence that Walt Disney Co's popular streaming service will grow at a robust pace despite a sluggish showing in the second quarter, and said its legacy businesses will also improve as economies reopen.

Disney+, the streaming service the company launched in November 2019, failed to reach as many subscribers by early April as Wall Street had estimated, in part because the hugely popular cricket tournament Indian Premier League was cancelled due to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Disney shares fell 3.7% in aftermarket trading on Thursday after reporting results.

The company focused on the streaming service during the pandemic, quickly adding subscribers as people stuck at home due to travel curbs looked for more content than what market-leader Netflix Inc could offer. On March 10, Disney+ crossed 100 million paying subscribers around the world.

The service's explosive growth pushed Disney shares up by a quarter last year, despite big losses at the unit that houses Disney+.

Some 103.6 million customers subscribed to Disney+ as of early April, versus a market estimate of 109.3 million, as Marvel superhero series "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" debuted during the quarter.

"Given the unpredictable nature of subscriptions, and the fact that management does not guide, it is to be expected that Disney+ may not always hit consensus expectations," J.P.Morgan analysts said.

"However, we remain very encouraged by the growth outlook for Disney+ and believe subscriber growth should ultimately be a positive for shares."

The brokerage trimmed its forecast for net subscriber additions for the year by 20 million to 120 million.

Last month, Netflix forecast sharply lower-than-expected subscriber additions for the quarter ending June, saying slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth. Analysts blamed it on fatigue among viewers after a year of pandemic-driven binge streaming

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Aniruddha Ghosh


© Reuters 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
06:54aNETFLIX  : Disney+ Q2 subscriber additions slow, outlook still bright - J.P.Morg..
RE
06:23aWALT DISNEY  : Posts Mixed Results in Second Quarter
MT
05:28aItalian police block 1.5 mln illegal streaming accounts
RE
03:58aBAIDU  : China's streaming giant iQiyi may turn a profit in five years - CEO
RE
05/13Disney's streaming growth slows as pandemic lift fades, shares fall
RE
05/13NETFLIX  : New Cg-animated Feature Film Following The Iconic Japanese Superhero ..
PU
05/13NETFLIX  : Disney's streaming growth slows as pandemic lift fades, shares fall
RE
05/13Disney Adds Fewer-Than-Expected Disney+ Subscribers; Revenue Falls Short
DJ
05/13Disney Adds Fewer Than Expected Disney+ Subscribers, 2Q Revenue Falls Short
DJ
05/13WALT DISNEY  : Likely to Match Fiscal Q2 Expectations, But With Favorable Outloo..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 730 M - -
Net income 2021 4 839 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 592,59 $
Last Close Price 486,66 $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-10.00%215 786
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.84%710 273
PROSUS N.V.-5.47%162 553
NASPERS LIMITED0.04%88 852
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.78%83 256
AIRBNB, INC.-7.53%82 570