  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Netflix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/17 03:43:09 pm
487.255 USD   -1.24%
03:30pNETFLIX  : Documentary Film “Pray Away” Heads To Netflix →
PU
03:23pStreaming landscape shifts with $43B AT&T Discovery deal
AQ
03:09pOPRAH AND CNN : AT&T is merging media business with Discovery
AQ
Netflix : Documentary Film “Pray Away” Heads To Netflix →

05/17/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
Business

17 May 2021
GlobalUnited States

The Film Will Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16

  • Feature-length documentary Pray Away, which examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy and the 'pray the gay away' movement, is coming to Netflix.

  • Pray Away will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16 and will go on to play Doc10. The film had originally been invited to Tribeca and Telluride in 2020 before festivals were paused due to Covid-19. The film will debut on Netflix in August.

  • Director: Kristine Stolakis

  • Producers: Jessica Devaney, Anya Rous, Kristine Stolakis

  • ExecutiveProducers: Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Amanda Spain, Daniel J. Chalfen, Jim Butterworth, Katy Drake Bettner, Johnny Symons, Julie Parker Benello, Patty Quillin, Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman, Regina K. Scully, Alexis Martin Woodall

  • Logline: Former leaders of the 'pray the gay away' movement contend with the aftermath unleashed by their actions, while a survivor seeks healing and acceptance from more than a decade of trauma.

  • Pray Away is Kristine Stolakis' debut feature.

  • Blumhouse Television executive produced the feature partnering with Ryan Murphy before bringing the film to Netflix. The company previously collaborated with Murphy on the award-winning documentary A Secret Love also released by Netflix. Jason Blum and Murphy had previously worked together on the award-winning The Normal Heart.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
