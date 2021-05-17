Netflix : Documentary Film “Pray Away” Heads To Netflix →

The Film Will Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16

Feature-length documentary Pray Away, which examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy and the 'pray the gay away' movement, is coming to Netflix.

Pray Away will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16 and will go on to play Doc10. The film had originally been invited to Tribeca and Telluride in 2020 before festivals were paused due to Covid-19. The film will debut on Netflix in August.

Director: Kristine Stolakis

Producers: Jessica Devaney, Anya Rous, Kristine Stolakis

ExecutiveProducers: Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Amanda Spain, Daniel J. Chalfen, Jim Butterworth, Katy Drake Bettner, Johnny Symons, Julie Parker Benello, Patty Quillin, Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman, Regina K. Scully, Alexis Martin Woodall

Logline: Former leaders of the 'pray the gay away' movement contend with the aftermath unleashed by their actions, while a survivor seeks healing and acceptance from more than a decade of trauma.

Pray Away is Kristine Stolakis' debut feature.