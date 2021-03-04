Log in
Netflix : Elsa Pataky And Luke Bracey To Star In Matthew Reilly's “Interceptor” For Netflix

03/04/2021 | 05:43pm EST
  • Director: Matthew Reilly

    • Reilly is an acclaimed Australian action/thriller writer known for bestselling books including Scarecrow and the Army of Thieves, Seven Ancient Wonders, and The Tournament.

  • Screenwriters: Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie (Collateral, and Tomorrow, When the War Began)

  • Cast:

    • Elsa Pataky (The Fast and the Furious franchise, Tidelands)

    • Luke Bracey (Holidate, Point Break)

  • Producers: Matthew Street and Michael Boughen for Ambience Entertainment; and Stuart Beattie

  • ExecutiveProducers: Chris Hemsworth, Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero and Peter D. Graves

  • Quote from Matthew Reilly: 'As those people who have read my novels know, I love telling big action stories that are told at a frenetic pace. I wanted to bring that kind of rocket-fast, relentless, high-stakes storytelling to film, and so Interceptor was born. Elsa is just perfect as our lead: a strong, independent and determined woman who, in the face of overwhelming odds, just refuses to give up.'

  • Quote from Matthew Street: 'Bringing entertaining stories to the screen with tremendous international appeal is at the heart of all Ambience Entertainment films. When the opportunity came to work with award winning writers, Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie, we knew we had something special on our hands. Interceptor is a fantastic action story with a stellar cast and with the support of Netflix, we're excited to see an Australian made film travel to audiences across the globe.'

  • Quote from NSW Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin: 'Securing Netflix's Interceptor is further proof that NSW's screen industry is taking off, boosting our economy and creating jobs as international productions seek out the winning combination of highly skilled cast and crew, technical ability, competitiveness and creativity. As we put the world on notice that NSW is a global leader in film, it's fitting that this action-blockbuster will once again showcase NSW's production, CGI and VFX prowess.'

  • Logline: When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station, one Army lieutenant must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity as we know it.

  • Production will take place in New South Wales, Australia.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
