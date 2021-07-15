Netflix : Eugenio Derbez To Star In Lotería For Netflix; James Bobin To Direct Based On A Script By Roberto Orci And J.R. Orci→

Director: Emmy Award Nominee James Bobin (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Muppets)

Writers: Roberto Orci (Transformers, Star Trek, Mission Impossible III, Cowboys & Aliens) and J.R. Orci (The Blacklist, Fringe) to write based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor

Producers: Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell for 3Pas; Eric and Kim Tannenbaum

For 3Pas, Odell and Derbez just wrapped The Valet for Lionsgate starring Derbez. Their recently released unscripted show De Viaje con los Derbez is the most watched series in Amazon's history.

Loteria reunited 3Pas with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum who executive produced the series Acapulco for Apple also starring Derbez.

Eric and Kim Tannenbaum also executive produced ABC's Home Economics, the Last OG for TBS and acclaimed series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for NBC

Cast: Eugenio Derbez (CODA, Overboard)

Logline: A recently widowed father (Eugenio Derbez) looking to bond with his kids ends up with more than he bargained for when an old family deck of Lotería Don Clemente cards come to life. The family is whisked on a globe-trotting journey to uncover the secrets of the deck and keep it from falling into the hands of a mysterious business magnate with devious plans.

The film is inspired by the original Lotería Don Clemente game. A traditional game of chance similar to Bingo popularized in Mexico and Latin America. The game has origins dating back to 15th century Italy, but the iconic imagery and version of the game that is played today were created and popularized by Don Clemente Jacques in 1887.

With Spanish origins, Lotería Don Clemente is the number one selling board and activity game in Mexico and remains an iconic game played throughout Mexico and the United States.