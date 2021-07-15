Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Eugenio Derbez To Star In Lotería For Netflix; James Bobin To Direct Based On A Script By Roberto Orci And J.R. Orci→

07/15/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business

15 July 2021
GlobalMexicoUnited States

  • Director: Emmy Award Nominee James Bobin (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Muppets)

  • Writers: Roberto Orci (Transformers, Star Trek, Mission Impossible III, Cowboys & Aliens) and J.R. Orci (The Blacklist, Fringe) to write based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor

  • Producers: Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell for 3Pas; Eric and Kim Tannenbaum

    • For 3Pas, Odell and Derbez just wrapped The Valet for Lionsgate starring Derbez. Their recently released unscripted show De Viaje con los Derbez is the most watched series in Amazon's history.

    • Loteria reunited 3Pas with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum who executive produced the series Acapulco for Apple also starring Derbez.

    • Eric and Kim Tannenbaum also executive produced ABC's Home Economics, the Last OG for TBS and acclaimed series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for NBC

  • Cast: Eugenio Derbez (CODA, Overboard)

  • Logline: A recently widowed father (Eugenio Derbez) looking to bond with his kids ends up with more than he bargained for when an old family deck of Lotería Don Clemente cards come to life. The family is whisked on a globe-trotting journey to uncover the secrets of the deck and keep it from falling into the hands of a mysterious business magnate with devious plans.

  • The film is inspired by the original Lotería Don Clemente game. A traditional game of chance similar to Bingo popularized in Mexico and Latin America. The game has origins dating back to 15th century Italy, but the iconic imagery and version of the game that is played today were created and popularized by Don Clemente Jacques in 1887.

  • With Spanish origins, Lotería Don Clemente is the number one selling board and activity game in Mexico and remains an iconic game played throughout Mexico and the United States.

  • Assets: please download, courtesy of Netflix

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
10:07aNETFLIX  : Eugenio Derbez To Star In Lotería For Netflix; James Bobin To Direct ..
PU
09:29aNETFLIX  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $620 From $600, Citing App Dow..
MT
09:12aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday
MT
09:07aToday on Wall Street: The Fed stands its ground
09:05aNETFLIX  : Collective Hug→
PU
07:55aMARKET CHATTER : GameStop Shares Fall After Netflix Signals Push Into Video Game..
MT
07:05aNETFLIX COM INC  : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
07/14REFILE-Netflix hires former Facebook exec as gaming VP to focus beyond films,..
RE
07/14NETFLIX  : Meghan, Prince Harry to develop new Netflix animated series
AQ
07/14Britain's duchess meghan developing new animated family series for netflix, v..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 716 M - -
Net income 2021 4 830 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 243 B 243 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,50x
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 547,95 $
Average target price 592,66 $
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.1.34%233 704
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.33%733 618
PROSUS N.V.-9.18%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.55%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-5.25%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-4.43%85 135