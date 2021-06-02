Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Gear Up, Jagame Thandhiram Is Here To Take You By Storm!→

06/02/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entertainment

01 June 2021
GlobalIndia

~Netflix launches the trailer of the summer blockbuster, directed by Karthik Subbaraj~

Watch Trailer Here

Film Stills - Clean images/Branded Images

Key Art

Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Netflix today launched the trailer of its upcoming Tamil blockbuster, Jagame Thandhiram, and we cannot help but go Rakita Rakita Rakita. In a war for what one can truly call home, director Karthik Subbaraj brings to screen the story of a Tamil gangster played by none other than Dhanush! Produced by YNOT studios and Reliance Entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will make its worldwide debut on June 18, 2021 - exclusively on Netflix!

The entertainer will serve as the perfect summer blockbuster with its stellar cast including Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi and James Cosmo. This, combined with Santhosh Narayanan's toe-tapping music, is bound to keep audiences at the edge of their seats throughout.

The much anticipated Jagame Thandhiram will be available to 208 million Netflix users around the world. The film is also dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Speaking about his film, director Karthik Subbaraj said,'Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story, about a globally prevalent issue ,through a locally rooted character - in the most interesting and entertaining way. Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table across 190 countries on Netflix. Produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will be available worldwide on Netflix on June 18th!'

It hurts when it gets personal!

Don't miss Jagame Thandhiram, releasing on June 18, 2021 - only on Netflix!

CREDITS:

Director and writer: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joseph Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi, Roman Fiori, Soundarraja, Durai Ramachandran, Master Ashwath

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

DOP: Shreyaas Krishna

Editor: Vivek Harshan

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.For the latest news, updates and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia and FB @NetflixIndia

About YNOT Studios:

YNOT Studios is a film production company in Chennai, India, established by producer S. Sashikanth in 2009 and has produced 18 feature films as of 2021, which includes productions made in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries of India and of which 'Vikram Vedha' (2017) directed by Pushkar & Gayatri - their biggest hit, is being made in three different languages. Their latest release 'Mandela' became extremely popular worldwide and is a critically acclaimed political satire in Tamil language. Their upcoming release is Jagame Thandhiram, which premieres on Netflix on June 18,2021.

Key People : S Sashikanth @sash041075

YNotStudios Twitter & Instagram - @studiosynot

About Reliance Entertainment:

www.relianceentertainment.net

Reliance Entertainment is the media and entertainment arm of Reliance Group and is engaged in the creation and distribution of content across film, television, digital and gaming platforms. Internationally, Reliance Entertainment has partnered since 2009 with iconic film producer and director, Steven Spielberg, in the formation of DreamWorks Studios, and thereafter, Amblin Partners. This relationship has produced several successful films such as The Help, War Horse, Lincoln, The Hundred Foot Journey, The Girl on the Train, A Dog's Purpose, Bridge of Spies, The Post, 2019 Golden Globes and Oscar winning film, Green Book & 2020 Academy Award nominee and Golden Globes winner 1917.

Key People : Shibasish Sarkar

RelianceEntertainment

@RelianceEnt /reliance.entertainment

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:07aNETFLIX  : Gear Up, Jagame Thandhiram Is Here To Take You By Storm!→
PU
06/01NETFLIX  : 'Atypical' Season 4 coming to Netflix in July
AQ
06/01NETFLIX  : Celebrate Global Day of Parents “Like a Mother”→
PU
06/01NETFLIX  : ‘Tomiwa Edun & Lisa Hammond Join Adam Pålsson and Leanne Best W..
PU
06/01TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : Streaming app DAZN hikes monthly fee in Italy after Seri..
RE
05/30From Prince Harry to LeBron James, Real Stories Are Hollywood's Rising Stars
DJ
05/28WHAT TO STREAM THIS WEEKEND : 'Cruella,' 'Plan B'
AQ
05/27WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA  : Turns To Q1 Profit On Higher Revs
MT
05/27'FIRST KILL' : Netflix adds 11 actors to vampire series
AQ
05/26NETFLIX  : Announces Recipients of Its Inaugural UK Documentary Talent Fund &rar..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 718 M - -
Net income 2021 4 838 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 221 B 221 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 592,12 $
Last Close Price 499,08 $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-7.70%221 293
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.75%758 734
PROSUS N.V.-2.86%167 190
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.33%95 142
NASPERS LIMITED1.01%91 811
AIRBNB, INC.-1.70%85 408