Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : How the ‘Bad Trip' Team Brought Those Hilarious Pranks to Life

03/24/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'The thing about comedy is the more serious you play a ridiculous situation, the funnier it is,' says Eric Andre. The same could be said of the hard work that went on behind the scenes to bring some of Bad Trip 's best antics to the screen.

This hidden-camera prank comedy follows two best friends who bond on a wild road trip as they pull real people into their raunchy, raucous antics. Andre produced and wrote the story for the comedy, in which he stars alongside Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin.

Indeed, an incredible amount of effort - from brainstorming, engineering and staging, through filming, editing and reshooting - went into creating Bad Trip's funniest moments. (No spoilers, but imagine a night out at the local country bar or a trip to the zoo gone very, very wrong.)

'A lot of times, the idea starts as one thing but as we make it, it evolves into something completely different,' says producer Jeff Tremaine of the process, which saw the return of several of his key crew members from Jackass and Bad Grandpa.

'The best pranks are the ones that at first sound crazy and seemingly impossible to do,' explains director and producer Kitao Sakurai. 'Jeff was really instrumental in taking those crazy ideas and bringing them into a more realistic space.'

'The ideas come in and then we have to figure out, 'How can we really pull this off?',' says

Tremaine. 'It's fun, but it's also very hard: 'How are people actually going to react when they're presented with this? Where are we going to put the cameras? How are we going to hide those cameras?' A lot of thought goes into it.'

'The process of doing this movie was unusual,' recounts Sakurai, who typically filmed two scenes a day. 'We'd shoot for three weeks. Then we would stop and edit and look at the footage. We'd find out what we needed - what was working, what wasn't working, what we needed more of - and then shoot for another three weeks.'

For Sakurai, that 'process' was akin to reverse engineering. 'We'd get something really great, but then we needed some setup for it so we would go back and do a totally different prank that would set up that scene.'

'Even the pranks that work, you have to shoot a number of times,' adds Tremaine. 'You also have to keep going until you get the perfect reaction with each prank.'

To get the perfect shot, many of the pranks seen in Bad Trip also required extensive (and unusual) preparation. On set, this included hiding GoPros, masking robotic cameras as security cameras and even creating fake walls (aka 'Hides') with mirrors for the camera operators to hide behind.

'A traditional movie has one or two, maybe four cameras rolling, max. We'd have 19 cameras rolling, hidden microphones everywhere, and earwigs in our ears,' explains Andre. 'It's like a CIA operation, if the CIA were really into dick jokes.'

Bad Trip premieres March 26 on Netflix.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 21:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
05:27pNETFLIX  : How the ‘Bad Trip' Team Brought Those Hilarious Pranks to Life
PU
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Lower Amid Decline in Tech Shares
DJ
01:57pNETFLIX  : 'The Kominsky Method' to return for third and final season in May
AQ
10:20aNETFLIX  : towaway' trailer shows Anna Kendrick face crisis in space
AQ
09:41aNETFLIX  : Halle Berry to star alongside Mark Wahlberg in 'Our Man From New Jers..
AQ
07:23aNETFLIX  : Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers And Luke Macfarlane To Star In Netfli..
PU
07:11aNETFLIX  : David e. talbert and lyn sisson-talbert's golden alchemy create partn..
PU
03/23NETFLIX  : David Attenborough explores 'Life in Color' in trailer for new docume..
AQ
03/23Prince Harry named chief impact officer at mental health company
RE
03/23NETFLIX  : New seasons of 'The Circle,' 'Too Hot to Handle' coming to Netflix
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 970 M - -
Net income 2021 4 506 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 237 B 237 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,19x
EV / Sales 2022 7,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 608,35 $
Last Close Price 535,09 $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-1.04%230 416
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.55%770 150
PROSUS N.V.7.81%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.27.48%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.88%111 843
NASPERS LIMITED15.85%95 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ