Netflix : How to Celebrate Mother's Day on Netflix→

Make Mother's Day even more special on the one place she'd least expect it - Netflix. From sharing your favorite show to leaving her a sweet message, here are a few tips and tricks to make Netflix your secret 'mom's favorite child' weapon.

Send a special Mother's Day message

Forgot a card? Leave your mom a sweet surprise when she logs onto Netflix to let her know your care - and don't forget to use her favorite characters as the profile pictures when you do (yes, the Duke of Hastings is an option). To leave a message, go to account settings and choose Manage Profiles and rename your profiles accordingly. While there, click on the profile icon to choose from an assortment of Netflix avatars.

The gift that keeps on giving.

Open up a world of bingeing possibilities by giving your mom her own profile. Better yet, make a 'Mom and Me' profile and commit to watching shows together. To make a profile go to account settings and choose Manage Profiles and select Add Profile.

Sharing is caring.

Nothing says I love you like passing on a recommendation of your favorite show. From sappy rom-coms to dramatic thrillers, let mom in on your best kept streaming secret. You can even share directly from the Netflix mobile app by clicking on the show or movie you want to recommend, selecting the share icon and sending via text/WhatsApp/Messenger and more.

Not sure what to recommend? Here are some shows and movies for her to watch based on your mom's favorite hobbies.

The Has Her Nose in a Book Mom

Behind Her Eyes

Bridgerton

Firefly Lane

Shadow and Bone

YOU

The Never Not Singing Mom

Country Comfort

Ginny & Georgia

Luis Miguel: The Series

Selena: The Series

The Prom

The You Need Something to Eat Mom

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Chef's Table

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Street Food

Taco Chronicles

The Loves to Be Together as a Family Mom

Atypical

Family Reunion

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Waffles + Mochi

YES DAY