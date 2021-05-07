Netflix : How to Celebrate Mother's Day on Netflix→

Entertainment
Make Mother's Day even more special on the one place she'd least expect it - Netflix. From sharing your favorite show to leaving her a sweet message, here are a few tips and tricks to make Netflix your secret 'mom's favorite child' weapon.
Send a special Mother's Day message
Forgot a card? Leave your mom a sweet surprise when she logs onto Netflix to let her know your care - and don't forget to use her favorite characters as the profile pictures when you do (yes, the Duke of Hastings is an option). To leave a message, go to account settings and choose Manage Profiles and rename your profiles accordingly. While there, click on the profile icon to choose from an assortment of Netflix avatars.
The gift that keeps on giving.
Open up a world of bingeing possibilities by giving your mom her own profile. Better yet, make a 'Mom and Me' profile and commit to watching shows together. To make a profile go to account settings and choose Manage Profiles and select Add Profile.
Sharing is caring.
Nothing says I love you like passing on a recommendation of your favorite show. From sappy rom-coms to dramatic thrillers, let mom in on your best kept streaming secret. You can even share directly from the Netflix mobile app by clicking on the show or movie you want to recommend, selecting the share icon and sending via text/WhatsApp/Messenger and more.
Not sure what to recommend? Here are some shows and movies for her to watch based on your mom's favorite hobbies.
The Has Her Nose in a Book Mom
Behind Her Eyes
Bridgerton
Firefly Lane
Shadow and Bone
YOU
The Never Not Singing Mom
Country Comfort
Ginny & Georgia
Luis Miguel: The Series
Selena: The Series
The Prom
The You Need Something to Eat Mom
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Chef's Table
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Street Food
Taco Chronicles
The Loves to Be Together as a Family Mom
Atypical
Family Reunion
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Waffles + Mochi
YES DAY
