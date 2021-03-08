Log in
NETFLIX, INC.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
03/08 03:36:40 pm
498.41 USD   -3.48%
03:27pNETFLIX  : Kurt Sutter To Make Feature Directorial Debut With This Beast
PU
02:49pDow Rises More Than 500 Points; Tech Stocks Fall
DJ
01:14pNETFLIX  : 'The Queen's Gambit' stage musical in development
AQ
Netflix : Kurt Sutter To Make Feature Directorial Debut With This Beast

03/08/2021 | 03:27pm EST
  • Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, Southpaw) will write, direct and produceTHIS BEAST

  • Blumhouse to produce the feature film for Netflix

  • Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse with Carla Hacken who will produce under her banner Paper Pictures

  • Executive Producers: Blumhouse Television's Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold

  • Logline: An 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. Dozens of innocents are slaughtered and the mayhem is driven to puritanical heights by religious fanaticism. The impossible task of killing the beast falls to a lowly trapper who promises he can stop the carnage. But for him this hunt is not a professional mission, it's a deeply personal one.

  • The idea was inspired by The Beast of Gévaudan. A true story about a mysterious beast that terrorized a French village in the 1760s.

  • 'Bringing my disturbing, familial story sensibility into the Blumhouse world just seemed like something that had to happen. And This Beast is the perfect project for that marriage. And Netflix is the perfect venue for that bloody ceremony,' said Kurt Sutter.

  • 'We've long been fans of Kurt and his unparalleled storytelling -- that's both visceral and packs an emotional punch. We're excited that Blumhouse is producing his first feature for Netflix,' said Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 20:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 993 M - -
Net income 2021 4 509 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 603,58 $
Last Close Price 516,39 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-4.50%228 707
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.92%832 857
PROSUS N.V.7.36%182 656
AIRBNB, INC.22.49%107 748
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.90%103 203
NASPERS LIMITED19.09%97 905
