Netflix : Kurt Sutter To Make Feature Directorial Debut With This Beast

Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, Southpaw) will write, direct and produceTHIS BEAST

Blumhouse to produce the feature film for Netflix

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse with Carla Hacken who will produce under her banner Paper Pictures

Executive Producers: Blumhouse Television's Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold

Logline: An 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. Dozens of innocents are slaughtered and the mayhem is driven to puritanical heights by religious fanaticism. The impossible task of killing the beast falls to a lowly trapper who promises he can stop the carnage. But for him this hunt is not a professional mission, it's a deeply personal one.

The idea was inspired by The Beast of Gévaudan. A true story about a mysterious beast that terrorized a French village in the 1760s.

'Bringing my disturbing, familial story sensibility into the Blumhouse world just seemed like something that had to happen. And This Beast is the perfect project for that marriage. And Netflix is the perfect venue for that bloody ceremony,' said Kurt Sutter.