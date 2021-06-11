Netflix : Liza Koshy, Joel Courtney And Augustus Prew Join The Cast Of “Players” →
06/11/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
Entertainment
11 June 2021
GlobalUnited States
Cast: Liza Koshy (Work It),Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) and Augustus Prew (Lord Of The Rings) join previously announced Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis in the Netflix feature film, Players.
Producers: Marc Platt and Ryan Christians for Marc Platt Productions; Ross Dinerstein for Campfire
Executive Producers: Gina Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin for I Can and I Will Productions; Ross Girard for Campfire; Sophia Lin
Director: Trish Sie (The Sleepover, Pitch Perfect 3)
Screenwriter: Whit Anderson (Ozark, Marvel'sDaredevil, The Power)
Logline: New York City sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up 'plays' with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.