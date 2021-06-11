Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : Liza Koshy, Joel Courtney And Augustus Prew Join The Cast Of “Players” →

06/11/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
Entertainment

11 June 2021
GlobalUnited States

  • Cast: Liza Koshy (Work It),Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) and Augustus Prew (Lord Of The Rings) join previously announced Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis in the Netflix feature film, Players.

  • Producers: Marc Platt and Ryan Christians for Marc Platt Productions; Ross Dinerstein for Campfire

  • Executive Producers: Gina Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin for I Can and I Will Productions; Ross Girard for Campfire; Sophia Lin

  • Director: Trish Sie (The Sleepover, Pitch Perfect 3)

  • Screenwriter: Whit Anderson (Ozark, Marvel'sDaredevil, The Power)

  • Logline: New York City sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up 'plays' with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

HEADSHOTS:

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 17:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 718 M - -
Net income 2021 4 838 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 592,12 $
Last Close Price 487,27 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-9.89%216 057
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%736 166
PROSUS N.V.-4.15%165 839
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.84%92 746
AIRBNB, INC.-0.46%88 888
NASPERS LIMITED-2.90%88 774