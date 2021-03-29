Netflix : New Animated Musical Comedy “Steps” In Development At Netflix

Netflix is producing a new musical animated comedy STEPS, from Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions and will feature a script and music by Emmy Award Nominees Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci.

Story by: Riki Lindhome (co-creator of Another Period) and Kate Micucci (co-creators of Garfunkel & Oates.)

Directed by: Alyce Tzue (Student Academy Award ® winner for Soar)

Written by: Riki Lindhome

Music by: Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci

Producers: Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing for Paper Kite Productions; Jane Hartwell (The Croods)

Executive Producers: Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci

Synopsis: In a spin on the classic Cinderella story, two stepsisters are overlooked for marriage by the Prince and embark on an epic journey, realizing that their own perfect fairytales might be different from what they originally thought.

Quote from Alyce Tzue : 'Our step sisters are a pair of young Asian immigrants to a fairytale world, and their journey navigating the pressures of their kingdom to ultimately arrive at their true dream is a story that resonates deep inside my heart. Especially in light of the terrible acts of erasure against the Asian community, I am grateful to be working with this incredible team on a project where I feel so seen. We can't wait to bring STEPS to the world!'

Quote from Amy Poehler: 'We are so excited to be working with Netflix and the great Riki, Kate and Alyce on this joyful and much needed story.'

Steps deepens Poehler's relationship with Netflix. She made her directorial debut with Wine Country in 2019 and most recently directed Moxie which premiered on Netflix March 3rd.

Steps joins Netflix's fast growing original slate of animated features which includes Academy Award nominated Klaus, Kris Pearn's The Willoughbys, Academy Award Nominated Over the Moon from Glen Keane; as well as the Fall 2021 comedy Back to the Outback directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure, Chris Williams' The Sea Beast, Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild, Nora Twomey's My Father's Dragon, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Wendy Rogers' The Magician's Elephant,Minkyu Lee's The Witch Boy, Lupita Nyong'o's Sulwe, an Aardman sequel to Chicken Run,as well as a Redwall film and event series.

ABOUT PAPER KITE PRODUCTIONS

About Paper Kite Productions: Founded by actress, writer, producer, and director Amy Poehler, Paper Kite Productions is a full-service entertainment company that produces film and television for traditional and non-linear platforms. The shingle has an overall deal with Universal Television under which several projects are currently in development and/or production, including Making It (NBC), Russian Doll (Netflix), Duncanville (FOX), Untitled Tracey Oliver Project (Amazon), Division One (Peacock) and Mother-In-Law. Other projects in development/production include Three Busy Debras (Adult Swim) and Lucy & Desi with Imagine Entertainment, in which Poehler will make her documentary directing debut. Paper Kite recently released Moxie (Netflix) in which Poehler also directed. They also have acquired the feature rights to the books The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street and The Great Believers, all of which they will adapt into series or feature films. Paper Kite's portfolio also includes the hit television series Broad City (Comedy Central) and Difficult People (Hulu), as well as Poehler's film directorial debut Wine Country (Netflix).