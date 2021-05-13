Netflix : New Cg-animated Feature Film Following The Iconic Japanese Superhero “Ultraman” In Development At Netflix →

Log in
05/13/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Business

13 May 2021
GlobalUnited StatesJapan

  • Netflix is developing a CG-animated feature film Ultraman in partnership with Tsuburaya Productions

  • Directed by: Shannon Tindle

  • Co-Director: John Aoshima

  • Written by: Shannon Tindle, Marc Haimes

  • Produced by: Tom Knott

  • Co-Producer: Lisa Poole

  • Production Company: Tsuburaya Productions, Industrial Light and Magic (ILM)

  • Synopsis: Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman.

  • Quote from Shannon Tindle: 'Making this film is a dream come true. What began as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya's Ultraman somehow became an actual Ultraman film thanks to the incredible trust of the team at Tsuburaya Productions, and the support of the folks at Netflix Animation. We've assembled an all-star team and I can't wait to share our unique take on Ultraman with the rest of the world.'

  • Quote from Takayuki Tsukagoshi, CEO/Chairman Tsuburaya Productions: Ultraman was born in Japan 55 years ago. This partnership with Netflix will be the first full-scale endeavor to reach the global market for Tsuburaya Productions. Ultraman, since it was created, has charmed many people around the world. And Shannon Tindle is one of those people. He was greatly influenced by Ultraman as a child, and he grew up to become a creator himself. I am delighted that families around the world will be able to watch Shannon and his team's vision for Ultraman on Netflix and foster feelings of courage, hope and kindness.'

  • Quote from Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animated Film, Netflix: 'Having the opportunity to partner with our friends at Tsuburaya Productions to bring this beloved character to our members around the world is an honor. We're thrilled to be working with Shannon, John and an incredibly talented team of artists and lovers of Ultraman from around the world. We can't wait to share our film with fans of this iconic Japanese hero and introduce a new generation to what's sure to become their new favorite superhero.'

  • This projectcontinues Netflix's relationship with Tsuburaya Productions following the release of the Ultraman anime series which is currently in its second season.

  • Ultraman joins Netflix's fast growing original slate of animated features which includes Academy Award nominated Klaus, Kris Pearn's The Willoughbys, Academy Award Nominated Over the Moon from Glen Keane; as well as the Fall 2021 comedy Back to the Outback directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure, Chris Williams' The Sea Beast, Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild, Nora Twomey's My Father's Dragon, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Wendy Rogers' The Magician's Elephant, Minkyu Lee's The Witch Boy, Lupita Nyong'o's Sulwe, an Aardman sequel to Chicken Run, as well as a Redwall film and event series.

  • Teaser Art (please download)

ABOUT NETFLIX:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments

ABOUT TSUBURAYA:

Tsuburaya Productions is one of the leading independent production companies, founded in 1963 by Eiji Tsuburaya. The company has continued to produce content that has been licensed to both the domestic and international markets. The company also engages in licensing, merchandising, publishing, and live stage shows and events, exploiting the IP it creates and owns.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 21:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
