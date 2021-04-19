Netflix : Popular Mother/Daughter Coming of Age Series 'Ginny & Georgia' Renewed for Second Season→

Netflix's popular YA mother/daughter coming of age series Ginny & Georgia, starring Brianne Howey (Georgia) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny), will return for a second season.

More than 52 million member households chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 days. The series made the Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world and hit #1 in 46, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya and the U.S.

The new season will feature 10 all-new 60 minute episodes.

The entertaining and addictive first season of Ginny & Georgia premiered February 24, 2021 on Netflix, and portrayed a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship, layered female friendships, sexual discovery and growing up at every age.

Quote from showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert: 'We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can't wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.'

Season 1 starred Brianne Howey (Georgia), Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph) and Raymond Ablack (Joe).

Ginny & Georgia is currently streaming worldwide, only on Netflix.

CREATIVE TEAM Q&A:

Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia was helmed by an all-female creative team, including first-time showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher, first-time creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert, and director/executive producer Anya Adams.

ABOUT THE FIRST SEASON:

Showrunner/Executive Producer: Debra J. Fisher (Alias, Criminal Minds, Being Mary Jane)

Creator/Executive Producer: Sarah Lampert

Executive Producers: Jeff Tahler (Madica Productions), Jenny Daly (Critical Content), Holly Hines, and Daniel March (Dynamic Television)

Director/Executive Producer: Anya Adams (GLOW, Black-ish) - first two episodes

Co-Executive Producer: Elena Blekhter

Filming Location: Toronto, Canada

Format: 10 episodes x 60 minutes, YA Series

S1 Launch Date: February 24, 2021

SEASON 1 DESCRIPTION:

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start.