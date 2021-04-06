Log in
Netflix, Inc.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
News 
All News

Netflix : Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

04/06/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.

Named "Heart Of Invictus", the show is being produced under the banner of Archewell production, the creative arm of Meghan and Harry's nonprofit foundation Archewell Organisation, the video-streaming company said on Tuesday.

Netflix said the series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next Spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the multi-episode series and Joanna Natasegara will be its producer, Netflix said. The duo is known for their Oscar-winning work in short documentary "The White Helmets".

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created in 2017 by Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action.

The couple, who has been in the news following an explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey last month, signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in September. (https://reut.rs/3morrTQ)

Harry and Meghan now live in Southern California after making a final split with the royal family.

They are working with Winfrey on a documentary series about mental health for the Apple TV+ streaming service. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
