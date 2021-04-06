Netflix : Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife
Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that
will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for
injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.
Named "Heart Of Invictus", the show is being produced under
the banner of Archewell production, the creative arm of Meghan
and Harry's nonprofit foundation Archewell Organisation, the
video-streaming company said on Tuesday.
Netflix said the series will provide behind-the-scenes
stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the
event, which has been delayed until next Spring due to the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the multi-episode series
and Joanna Natasegara will be its producer, Netflix said. The
duo is known for their Oscar-winning work in short documentary
"The White Helmets".
The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created in 2017 by
Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action.
The couple, who has been in the news following an explosive
interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey last month,
signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in September.
Harry and Meghan now live in Southern California after
making a final split with the royal family.
They are working with Winfrey on a documentary series about
mental health for the Apple TV+ streaming service.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)