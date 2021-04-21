Netflix : Ragnarok season 2 is coming to Netflix on May 27→

View and download the first look images HERE

April 21, 2021 -- Today Netflix released the first look images from the highly anticipated second season of Ragnarok and announced that the new season will launch globally on Netflix on May 27, 2021.

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on, and contributing to, a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The second season will pick up where the first season left: What do you do when you're a 17 year-old high schooler who has just learned that you're up against an ancient and extremely powerful enemy that is holding an entire town, perhaps even an entire country, in an iron grip?

Magne has to accept that now that he's ready for battle, his enemies are too many and too strong. Is there anyone else who, like him, has supernatural powers? And will he be able to find these people in time? And what happens when it turns out that his little brother, Laurits, is also quite exceptional, but that he views the world very differently from Magne? In the second season of Ragnarok, the conflict gets tougher, evil gets more focused, and the choices even more desperate. In the midst of all this, Magne is faced with the fundamental question: How far are you willing to go in order to save your family?

The cast of Ragnarok includes David Stakston (Magne), Danu Sunth (Iman), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Theresa Frostad Eggesbø (Saxa), Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor), Emma Bones (Gry), Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist and Gísli Örn Garðarsson. New cast members are Vebjørn Enger (Jens), Benjamin Helstad (Harry), Billie Barker (Signy), Jesper Malm (Odd Moland) and Espen Sigurdsen (Halvor Lange).

The six part Norwegian language series is produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price and Emilie Lebech Kaae function as creators and writers, executive producer is Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (Antichrist, Melancholia), producer Stine Meldgaard Madsen (Pros and Cons, Something's Rockin') and Director is Mogens Hagedorn.

Ragnarok Season 2 will launch globally on Netflix on May 27, 2021.

