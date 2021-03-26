Netflix : Returns To This Year's All Virtual AnimeJapan Celebrating Diverse Slate Of Original Anime And Creators

-- Highlights include the anime adaptation of hit manga Record of Ragnarok, EDEN date announcement and an all new look at Yasuke. The titles join around 40 new original anime titles premiering on Netflix this year --

TOKYO, JAPAN - March 27, 2021 - Netflix returned to this year's all virtual AnimeJapan 2021, to showcase its diversifying slate and fan-favorite voice cast for fans in Japan and around the world. Netflix strengthens its ongoing commitment to become a home for fans and creators around the world, noting it will premiere around 40 new original anime titles this year -- close to double the number of titles brought to fans last year.

During the virtual stage event, Netflix announced the upcoming worldwide release of Record of Ragnarok (premiering June 2021), an anime adaptation of the hugely successful manga of the same name. The story about the epic fight for the fate of humanity will join an ever expanding slate of anime, including previously announced titles like the comedic, slice-of-life series The Way of the Househusband (premiering April 8, 2021) orthe popular RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (premiering later this year).

Netflix also gave fans and press a new glimpse at upcoming projects Yasuke (premiering April 29, 2021) and Eden (premiering May 27, 2021), revealing a new trailer and the launch date for EDEN as well as a special artwork by Yasuke's character designer Takeshi Koike. Both projects are brand new stories brought to life by a wealth of international creators, further strengthening Netflix's ambitions to diversify their lineup of original anime by working with top creators from both in- and outside of Japan.

The stage event also included appearances from Japanese voice talents Kenjiro Tsuda (The Way of the Househusband), Marika Kono (Eden) and Toshiyuki Morikawa (RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness). All three were excited about the global launch of their series and to get closer to overseas anime fans.

See below for additional highlights and announcements:

RECORD OF RAGNAROK - Global Premiere Date: June 2021 Teaser HERE & Teaser Art HERE (*please download and do not post link) We kindly ask that you please link to www.netflix.com/recordofragnarok in your coverage.

'Record of Ragnarok' is the story of 13 gods from across the globe and 13 of the world's most notable humans fighting it out in one-on-one battles to decide the fate of humanity. Based on the manga created by Azychika, Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, an earnest battle of transcendental rage begins!

Based on a manga by Azychika, Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui Director: Masao Okubo Series Composition: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Character Design: Masaki Sato Music: Koji Takanashi Animation Production: GRAPHINICA Voice Cast: Miyuki Sawashiro, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Tomokazu Seki, Hikaru Midorikawa, Wataru Takagi

YASUKE - Global Premiere Date: April 29, 2021 Special Art by Takeshi Koike HERE (*please download and do not post link) We kindly ask that you please link to www.netflix.com/yasuke in your coverage.

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Director, Creator, Executive Producer: LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters) Character Design: Takeshi Koike Music & Executive producer: Flying Lotus Animation Production: MAPPA Voice Cast (Yasuke) & Executive Producer: LaKeith Stanfield

EDEN - Global Premiere Date: May 27, 2021 Trailer & Date Announcement HERE & Teaser Art HERE (*please download and do not post link) We kindly ask that you please link to www.netflix.com/eden in your coverage.

Thousands of years in the future, a city known as 'Eden' is inhabited solely by Artificially Intelligent robots whose former masters vanished long ago. On a routine assignment, within the depths of the city, two maintenance robots accidentally awaken a human baby girl from stasis questioning all they were taught to believe-- that humans were nothing more than a forbidden ancient myth. Together, the two robots secretly raise the child in a safe haven outside Eden.

Director: Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) Producer: Justin Leach Character design: Toshihiro Kawamoto Concept design: Christophe Ferreira Screenplay: Kimiko Ueno Background art director: Clover Xie Music: Kevin Penkin Animation Production: CGCG

THE WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND - Global Premiere Date: April 8, 2021 Trailer HERE & Key Art HERE (*please download and do not post link) We kindly ask that you please link to www.netflix.com/TheWayoftheHousehusband in your coverage.

Feared among the yakuza as 'The Immortal Dragon', Tatsu is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day. On the other hand, there's one person who's not happy about Tatsu's new domestic life - his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa. As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out!

Based on a story by Kosuke Oono Director: Chiaki Kon (Nodame Cantabile, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal) Series Composition: Susumu Yamakawa Theme Song performed by UchikubiGokumonDoukoukai Opening song, Shufu no michi / ending song, 'Kiwami'meoto kaido Animation Production: J.C.STAFF Cast: Kenjiro Tsuda, Shizuka Ito, Kazuyuki Okitsu

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness - Global Premiere: 2021 Teaser trailer HERE & Teaser art HERE (*please download and do not post link) We kindly ask that you please link to www.netflix.com/residentevil_anime in your coverage.

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House's network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy's drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

Original Work/Production/Supervision: Capcom Co., Ltd. Full 3DCG animation production: Quebico Production: TMS Entertainment

###