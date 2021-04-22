Netflix : Sofia Alvarez To Adapt And Direct “Along For The Ride” For Netflix→

Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli to star in lead roles

Sofia Alvarez will adapt and direct the feature film Along for the Ride, based on the YA novel of the same name from New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen, whose books have been translated into 35 languages, with more than 10 million copies in print worldwide. Along for the Ride is also the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best YA Fiction.

This will be Sofia Alvarez's feature directorial debut.

Along for the Ride will be filmed in North Carolina.

Director: Sofia Alvarez

Screenwriter: Sofia Alvarez (To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You)

Main Cast: Emma Pasarow (Auden), Belmont Cameli (Eli), Kate Bosworth (Heidi), Laura Kariuki (Maggie) with Andie MacDowell (Victoria) and Dermot Mulroney (Robert)

Additional Cast Members Include: Genevieve Hannelius (Leah), Samia Finnerty (Esther), Paul Karmiyran (Adam), Marcus Scribner (Wallace) and Ricardo Hurtado (Jake).

Producers: Screen Arcade's Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman

Executive Producer: Screen Arcade's Alyssa Rodrigues; Sian McArthur; and Erika Hampson

Logline: The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

Netflix previously optioned three YA novels from Sarah Dessen: 'This Lullaby,' 'Once and For All' and 'Along for the Ride,' which is the first project to be adapted into a feature film.

Netflix recently optioned Dessen's most popular and beloved book 'The Truth About Forever' which was previously unannounced.