Netflix : Sofia Alvarez To Adapt And Direct “Along For The Ride” For Netflix→

04/22/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Business

22 April 2021
GlobalUnited States

Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli to star in lead roles

  • Sofia Alvarez will adapt and direct the feature film Along for the Ride, based on the YA novel of the same name from New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen, whose books have been translated into 35 languages, with more than 10 million copies in print worldwide. Along for the Ride is also the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best YA Fiction.

  • This will be Sofia Alvarez's feature directorial debut.

  • Along for the Ride will be filmed in North Carolina.

  • Director: Sofia Alvarez

  • Screenwriter: Sofia Alvarez (To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You)

  • Main Cast: Emma Pasarow (Auden), Belmont Cameli (Eli), Kate Bosworth (Heidi), Laura Kariuki (Maggie) with Andie MacDowell (Victoria) and Dermot Mulroney (Robert)

  • Additional Cast Members Include: Genevieve Hannelius (Leah), Samia Finnerty (Esther), Paul Karmiyran (Adam), Marcus Scribner (Wallace) and Ricardo Hurtado (Jake).

  • Producers: Screen Arcade's Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman

  • Executive Producer: Screen Arcade's Alyssa Rodrigues; Sian McArthur; and Erika Hampson

  • Logline: The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

  • Netflix previously optioned three YA novels from Sarah Dessen: 'This Lullaby,' 'Once and For All' and 'Along for the Ride,' which is the first project to be adapted into a feature film.

  • Netflix recently optioned Dessen's most popular and beloved book 'The Truth About Forever' which was previously unannounced.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
