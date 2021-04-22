Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Netflix : Teams Up with Bubba Wallace for Documentary Series→

04/22/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
Entertainment

22 April 2021
GlobalUnited States

  • Netflix is in production on a documentary series following NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace as he competes for the newly formed 23XI Racing team.

  • The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR's efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.

  • Production Companies: 300 Studios, Boardwalk Pictures

  • Director and Executive Producer: Erik Parker (L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later)

  • Executive Producers: Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin for 300 Studios; Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma for Boardwalk Pictures; Matt Summers, Tim Clark, and Tally Hair for NASCAR. Rob Ford serves as Co-Executive Producer.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 18:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 757 M - -
Net income 2021 4 809 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 594,37 $
Last Close Price 508,90 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-5.89%225 389
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED7.98%747 116
PROSUS N.V.4.12%178 573
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.35%103 243
AIRBNB, INC.13.81%101 612
NASPERS LIMITED12.23%99 072
