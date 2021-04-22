Netflix : Teams Up with Bubba Wallace for Documentary Series→
Entertainment
Netflix is in production on a documentary series following NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace as he competes for the newly formed 23XI Racing team.
The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport, and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR's efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.
Production Companies: 300 Studios, Boardwalk Pictures
Director and Executive Producer: Erik Parker (L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later)
Executive Producers: Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin for 300 Studios; Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma for Boardwalk Pictures; Matt Summers, Tim Clark, and Tally Hair for NASCAR. Rob Ford serves as Co-Executive Producer.