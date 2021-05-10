Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : The Gods and Giants Are Back - Watch the Teaser for Ragnarok Season 2→

05/10/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entertainment

10 May 2021
GlobalNorway

- WATCH THE TEASER HERE

May 10, 2021 -- Netflix has now released the first teaser for the highly anticipated second season of Ragnarok, launching on May 27, 2021.

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on, and contributing to, a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. In the second season, Magne is searching for answers and allies, but will he find them in time?

Season 2 of Ragnarok will launch globally on Netflix on May 27, 2021.

About Ragnarok season 2

Magne has to accept that now that he's ready for battle, his enemies are too many and too strong. Is there anyone else who, like him, has supernatural powers? And will he be able to find these people in time? And what happens when it turns out that his little brother, Laurits, is also quite exceptional, but that he views the world very differently from Magne? In the second season of Ragnarok, the conflict gets tougher, evil gets more focused, and the choices even more desperate. In the midst of all this, Magne is faced with the fundamental question: How far are you willing to go in order to save your family?

Cast: David Stakston (Magne), Danu Sunth (Iman), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Theresa Frostad Eggesbø (Saxa), Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor), Emma Bones (Gry), Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist and Gísli Örn Garðarsson. New cast members for the second season includes Vebjørn Enger (Jens), Benjamin Helstad (Harry), Billie Barker (Signy), Jesper Malm (Odd Moland) and Espen Sigurdsen (Halvor Lange).

Production company: SAM Productions | Creators and writers: Adam Price and Emilie Lebech Kaae | Executive producer: Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (Antichrist, Melancholia) | Producer: Stine Meldgaard Madsen (Pros and Cons, Something's Rockin') | Directors: Mogens Hagedorn and Mads Kamp Thulstrup

We ask that you please link to www.netflix.com/ragnarok in your coverage.

For press materials, please visit: media.netflix.com

SOCIAL: instagram.com/ragnaroknetflix/

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 07:06:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:08aNETFLIX  : The Gods and Giants Are Back - Watch the Teaser for Ragnarok Season 2..
PU
05/07PARTIES, LOVE AND A LOT OF AXÉ MUSIC : Carnaval is coming to Netflix→
PU
05/07NETFLIX  : ailor Moon Eternal' trailer shows Sailor Guardians protect planet
AQ
05/07NETFLIX  : How to Celebrate Mother's Day on Netflix→
PU
05/07DIRTY LINES : A DUTCH NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES STARTS PRODUCTION IN AMSTERDAM&rar..
PU
05/07NETFLIX  : 'Magic Order' live-action series back on at Netflix
AQ
05/07NETFLIX  : Drops Trailer & Key Art for "Dancing Queens" - Starring Molly Nutley,..
PU
05/06NETFLIX  : Mark Millar on ‘Jupiter's Legacy' and What's Next From Millarwo..
PU
05/06NETFLIX  : tranger Things' Season 4 teaser revisits Eleven's past
AQ
05/06NETFLIX  : PRESENTS LOVING ADULTS - A DANISH FEATURE FILM STARRING DAR SALIM AND..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 730 M - -
Net income 2021 4 839 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 223 B 223 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,81x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 592,59 $
Last Close Price 503,84 $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-6.82%223 404
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.38%734 940
PROSUS N.V.1.56%175 844
NASPERS LIMITED10.54%98 704
AIRBNB, INC.3.00%91 974
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.78%87 518