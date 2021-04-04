Log in
Netflix : This Can't Get Any More Unusual! Watch The Trailer Of Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans Now

04/04/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
Entertainment

02 April 2021
GlobalIndia

Produced by Dhamatic Entertainment and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the anthology releases on April 16, 2021 exclusively on Netflix

Watch Trailer Here

Poster and Images

Key Art

Mumbai, April 2, 2021: A twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace... Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans explores jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity. Blurring the lines between right and wrong, the anthology explores the complexities of human behaviour and relationships.

Writer and director Shashank Khaitan said, 'My film Majnu explores the dynamics of three characters, their interpersonal relationships and how they keep evolving with each scene. Jaideep, Fatima and Armaan's characters all want love on their own terms and the space to express themselves but are trapped within the norms of society, much like a lot of people around us. Working on a predefined theme about flawed relationships was a unique experience for me as this is the first time I made something so unusual yet realistic.'

Talking about his film, director Raj Mehta said, 'Khilauna was made with the intention of bringing an unexpected storytelling experience to the audience. The story and the title itself, might have different interpretations for each viewer and that is what makes it exciting. Nushrratt, Abhishek and Inayat have this multi-dimensional relationship which adds depth to the film. We have presented imperfect characters, much like real life with no clear blacks or whites. It is entirely on your perspective and hopefully the film will leave audiences feeling perplexed yet entertained!'

National Award winning director, Neeraj Ghaywan on writing and directing his film said, 'Geeli Pucchi explores the intersectional realities of two women from disparate worlds. They are both longing for an emotional connection which they end up finding in one another. It was truly inspiring to see Konkana and Aditi bring these characters and their relationship to life. Geeli Pucchi is a complex ride of emotions and I am very excited to see the audience's reaction to it.'

Making his debut as a director, Kayoze Irani said, 'Ankahi is all about emotions - those that can be expressed and those that are left unsaid. What attracted me to the film was the fact that communication doesn't need to be verbal and a lot can be said without words. Manav and Shefali were a treat to direct and they lift the entire storyline. It's an amazing feeling when lines written on paper transform into a beautiful vision because of fabulous acting and chemistry. The sense of fulfilment after completing a film is immense and I can't wait to share it with the audience.'

Bringing together some of the finest creative talent from across the country, Ajeeb Daastaans is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Ajeeb Daastaans will premiere on April 16, 2021 only on Netflix!

Cast and Crew details

Producer(s):

Karan Johar

Apoorva Mehta

Somen Mishra

Dharmatic Entertainment

Majnu

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan

Khilauna

Director: Raj Mehta

Writer: Sumit Saxena

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma

Geeli Pucchi

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Writers: Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Saxena

Cast: Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari

Ankahi

Director: Kayoze Irani

Writers: Uzma Khan, Sumit Saxena

Cast: Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.For the latest news, updates and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia and FB @NetflixIndia

About Dharmatic Entertainment:

Dharmatic Entertainment is a content studio with a focus on delivering distinctive stories across fiction and non-fiction formats. It's the digital extension of Dharma Productions, one of India's top film production-houses, known for their blockbuster hits and setting new benchmarks across Indian cinema. It is led by multi-faceted director and producer Karan Johar.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
