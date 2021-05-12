Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : presents Blasted - A new Norwegian comedy sci-fi inspired by the UFO phenomenon in Hessdalen→

05/12/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Entertainment

12 May 2021
GlobalNorway

May 12, 2021 - Today Netflix announced Blasted inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway. The comedy Sci-Fi film will be directed by Martin Sofiedal, written by Emanuel Nordrum and produced by Are Heidenstrøm (The Wave) at Miso Film.

Blasted stars Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrud in the leading roles as Sebastian and Mikkel. Joining Axel and Fredrik are: Mathias Luppichini (Audun), André Sørum (Kasper), Eirik Hallert (Pelle), Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa (Stine) and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Hjørdis).

Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian's bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who's using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it's up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

Are Heidenstrøm, Producer and CEO of Miso Film Norway: 'It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian Sci-Fi comedy in production. We feel very privileged to work with Netflix and to make a film in such an unorthodox genre. Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen.'

Claire Willats, Director, International Original Film Nordics: 'Miso Film has been fantastic partners throughout the years and we are looking forward to introducing Blasted to our members worldwide with it's bold new concept to come out of the region, sharp humour and enjoyable action scenes. With such a talented creative team and Martin Sofiedal directing, I'm expecting this film to be a fun and fresh addition to our growing Nordics film slate.'

Creative team:

Director: Martin Sofiedal

Scriptwriter: Emanuel Nordrum

Producer: Are Heidenstrøm at Miso Film

Executive producers: Peter Bose and Jonas Allen at Miso Film

Blasted will release globally on Netflix in 2022.

www.netflix.com/blasted

About Miso Film:

Miso Film was founded in 2004 by the Danish producer duo Jonas Allen and Peter Bose. With offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the company is behind several successful TV-series such as The Investigation, Witch Hunt, Tainted, Seizure, Face to Face, The Rain, Acquitted, Modus, Warrior, Those Who Kill and 1864. Upcoming projects include the second season of Christoffer Boe's Face to Face and Ole Bornedal's Shadows In My Eyes which will have a theatrical release and will be available on Netflix shortly after. On the big screen Miso Film is behind a number of Feature Films among others The Way to Mandalay, 438 Days, Heavy Load, Long Story Short and All Foreigners keep their Curtains Closed.

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
