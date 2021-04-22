Netflix : steps up its support for Spanish fiction →

Over 1,500 professionals (cast and crew) will be working all over Spain on ongoing productions through the year.

Netflix continues to boost its commitment to Spanish audiovisual fiction by expanding its production hub in Tres Cantos (Madrid). This hub, opened two years ago, will have double the amount of sets (ten instead of five) and will add new post-production facilities to help creators and producers bring their best stories to life.

The production hub will also have, among other new features, the most advanced filming lab and editing rooms incorporating the latest innovation and technologies. This extension should be completed by late 2022.

'We are proud to keep strengthening our commitment to Spain. With the new additions, creators will count with the latest tools to keep telling great stories made in Spain,' said Diego Ávalos, Vice-President Original Content at Netflix in Spain. 'We will continue to work on fully supporting the sustainable development of Spanish audiovisual productions, in all their diversity.'

Since its arrival, Netflix has released over 50 titles made in Spain. These generated over 7,500 jobs for cast and crew, as well as 41,000 days of work for extras in productions filmed all over the country. This year's current productions (in different stages) are expected to hire over 1,500 professionals and create over 21,000 days of work for extras.

Netflix boosts its commitment to the Spanish cultural industry

As part of its goal to support the diversity of stories and formats, Netflix recently revealed its coming made-in-Spain productions. Besides this, the company will be bringing three Spanish novels to our screens: Un cuento perfecto,by Elisabet Benavent, that questions self-expectations as the way to happiness; La chica de nieveby Javier Castillo, the great thriller phenomenon; and Hijas del Caminoby Lucía-Asué Mbomío, a ground-breaking debut about identity, family ties and the fight against racism.

