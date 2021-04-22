Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/21 04:00:00 pm
508.9 USD   -7.40%
03:26aNETFLIX  : steps up its support for Spanish fiction →
PU
03:26aNETFLIX  : A new chapter in Netflix's adventure→
PU
04/21US Stocks Cruise Higher After Two-Day Tumble
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : steps up its support for Spanish fiction →

04/22/2021 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business

22 April 2021
GlobalSpain

Over 1,500 professionals (cast and crew) will be working all over Spain on ongoing productions through the year.

Netflix continues to boost its commitment to Spanish audiovisual fiction by expanding its production hub in Tres Cantos (Madrid). This hub, opened two years ago, will have double the amount of sets (ten instead of five) and will add new post-production facilities to help creators and producers bring their best stories to life.

The production hub will also have, among other new features, the most advanced filming lab and editing rooms incorporating the latest innovation and technologies. This extension should be completed by late 2022.

'We are proud to keep strengthening our commitment to Spain. With the new additions, creators will count with the latest tools to keep telling great stories made in Spain,' said Diego Ávalos, Vice-President Original Content at Netflix in Spain. 'We will continue to work on fully supporting the sustainable development of Spanish audiovisual productions, in all their diversity.'

Since its arrival, Netflix has released over 50 titles made in Spain. These generated over 7,500 jobs for cast and crew, as well as 41,000 days of work for extras in productions filmed all over the country. This year's current productions (in different stages) are expected to hire over 1,500 professionals and create over 21,000 days of work for extras.

Netflix boosts its commitment to the Spanish cultural industry

As part of its goal to support the diversity of stories and formats, Netflix recently revealed its coming made-in-Spain productions. Besides this, the company will be bringing three Spanish novels to our screens: Un cuento perfecto,by Elisabet Benavent, that questions self-expectations as the way to happiness; La chica de nieveby Javier Castillo, the great thriller phenomenon; and Hijas del Caminoby Lucía-Asué Mbomío, a ground-breaking debut about identity, family ties and the fight against racism.

Assets here

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:26aNETFLIX  : steps up its support for Spanish fiction →
PU
03:26aNETFLIX  : A new chapter in Netflix's adventure→
PU
04/21US Stocks Cruise Higher After Two-Day Tumble
MT
04/21AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Lrn, nflx, notv
MT
04/21CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Higher Following Two-Day Tumble
MT
04/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Snap Two-Day Losing Streak--Update
DJ
04/21SONY  : Disney to bring 'Spider-Man' and other Sony movies to streaming, TV
RE
04/21Intuitive Surgical, Tenet rise; Netflix, NextEra Energy fall
AQ
04/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Snap Two-Day Losing Streak
DJ
04/21NETFLIX  : May See Reacceleration of Net Additions in 2022, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 764 M - -
Net income 2021 4 828 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 048 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales 2022 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 595,31 $
Last Close Price 508,90 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-5.89%225 389
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED7.98%763 818
PROSUS N.V.4.12%179 578
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.78%107 653
AIRBNB, INC.13.81%104 614
NASPERS LIMITED12.23%99 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ