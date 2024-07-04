Netflix today shared the trailer for the final season of Elite, which will premiere worldwide on July 26. Only three weeks to go until the finale of the iconic Netflix series, an international phenomenon since its premiere in 2019.

This eighth season is created by Carlos Monteroand Jaime Vacaand stars Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Mirela Balić, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Nadia Al Saidi, Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Mina el Hammani, Iván Mendes, Maribel Verdú, and newcomers Ane Rot, Nuno Gallego, Alexandra Pino, and Mario Ermito, among others.

