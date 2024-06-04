Netflix presents the trailer of Gangs of Galicia

Netflix has unveiled today the final trailer of Gangs of Galicia, the new series produced by Vaca Films, inspired by a true story and starring Clara Lago and Tamar Novas, which will premiere on June 21.

In Gangs of Galicia, a new lawyer arrives to settle in the small town of Cambados. Her name is Ana (Clara Lago) and her presence doesn't go unnoticed by anyone, including Daniel (Tamar Novas), son of an important drug trafficker and visible head of the "Padín clan" while the father remains in prison. Ana, with extensive experience in one of the best law firms in Madrid, has decided to start from scratch in Cambados with the intention of settling accounts with her past.

Clara Lago(The Neighbor, Spanish Affair) and Tamar Novas(The Mess you Left Behind, 1000 Miles from Christmas) head the cast of Clanes alongside Xosé Antonio Touriñán(Cuñados), Chechu Salgado(The Laws of the Border), Melania Cruz(Malencolía), Miguel de Lira(Cuñados), Francesc Garrido(I Know Who You Are) and Diego Anido(The Beasts) and María Pujalte(Los misterios de Laura).

Jorge Guerricaechevarríais the creator and screenwriter of this new fiction, which will be directed by Roger Gual.

About Vaca Films

Founded by Emma Lustres and Borja Pena in 2003, Vaca Films has established itself as one of Spain's leading producers of feature films for both national and international markets. Its productions have been distributed worldwide, participated in the most important film festivals (Venice, Toronto, San Sebastian and Berlin) and have won dozens of Goya Awards and other important mentions. Among Vaca Films' top-grossing titles are Celda 211, El nino, To Steal from a Thief, Retribution, Eye for an Eyeand Sky Hight. Through its TV brand, it has produced the first season of La Unidad, a Movistar+ series, and the Netflix series The Mess you Left Behind, created by Carlos Montero, and Sky High: The series, continuation of the film created by Jorge Guerricaecheverria and Daniel Calparsoro and directed by Calparsoro. His latest releases have been the Netflix original movie Infiesto and the thriller FATUM.