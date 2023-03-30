Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-30 pm EDT
338.43 USD   +1.93%
03/30Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output - Bloomberg News
RE
03/30Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gaining Late Afternoon
MT
03/30Sector Update: Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output - Bloomberg News

03/30/2023 | 11:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Netflix logo

(Reuters) - Video streaming service Netflix Inc is restructuring its film group, which will result in layoffs and the departure of two of its most experienced executives, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

As part of the restructuring, Netflix will combine small and midsize picture productions units, resulting in a few job cuts, and scale back the company's output to ensure high quality titles, the report said. It will also centralize decision making of different divisions.

Lisa Nishimura, responsible for documentaries and smaller-budget films, and Ian Bricke, a vice president in the film group, will be leaving after more than a decade with the company, the report added.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company added about 7.6 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022, after bleeding subscribers in the first half as rivals such as Paramount+ and Disney+ raked in viewers.

But average revenue per membership declined across regions in the last three months of 2022.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. 1.93% 338.43 Delayed Quote.12.60%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.27% 98.1 Delayed Quote.11.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 310 M - -
Net income 2023 5 151 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
EV / Sales 2024 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 338,43 $
Average target price 357,51 $
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.12.60%147 868
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.21%460 897
PROSUS N.V.11.82%99 175
AIRBNB, INC.38.95%75 002
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.12%62 168
NASPERS LIMITED17.46%37 599
