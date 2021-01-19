Log in
Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : says borrowing to end as global membership tops 200 million

01/19/2021 | 04:47pm EST
Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are seen in an undated handout still from the in Netflix series

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Tuesday its global subscriber rolls crossed 200 million at the end of 2020 and projected it will no longer need to borrow funds to keep financing its broad slate of streaming TV shows and movies, sending shares up 12% after hours.

The world's largest streaming service signed up 8.5 million new customers from October through December when it debuted widely praised series "The Queen's Gambit" and "Bridgerton." The company topped Wall Street estimates of 6.1 million, according to Refinitiv data, despite increased competition and a price increase in the United States.

Netflix had borrowed billions since 2011 to fund original programming in multiple languages to lure subscribers around the world. The company said on Tuesday it expected to break even on free cash flow in 2021, adding in a letter to shareholders, "We believe we no longer have a need to raise external financing for our day-to-day operations."

As the company generates excess cash, it will explore returning cash to shareholders via share buybacks, the letter said.

Shares of Netflix rose 12% to $564 in extended trading on Tuesday as the financial milestone validated the company's strategy of going into debt to take on big Hollywood studios with a flood of its own programming.

With the new additions, Netflix's worldwide membership reached 203.7 million. The company that pioneered streaming in 2007 added more subscribers in 2020 than in any other year, boosted by viewers who stayed home to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Netflix is working to build its customer base around the globe as big media companies amp up competition. Walt Disney Co in December unveiled a hefty slate of new programming for Disney+, while AT&T Inc's Warner Bros scrapped the traditional Hollywood playbook by announcing it would send all 2021 movies straight to HBO Max alongside theaters.

"The big growth in streaming entertainment has led legacy competitors like Disney, WarnerMedia and Discovery to compete with us in new ways," Netflix said in the letter. "This is, in part, why we have been moving so quickly to grow and further strengthen our original content library across a wide range of genres and nations."

For January through March, Netflix projected it would sign up 6 million more subscribers, behind analyst expectations of roughly 8 million.

Netflix also fell short of analyst estimates on fourth-quarter earnings per share, which came in at $1.19. Analysts had forecast $1.39.

Revenue rose to $6.64 billion from $5.47 billion during the quarter, edging past estimates of $6.63 billion.

Net income fell to $542.2 million, or $1.19 per share, from $587 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)

By Lisa Richwine and Eva Mathews


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 962 M - -
Net income 2020 2 861 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,16x
EV / Sales 2021 7,77x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 551,33 $
Last Close Price 497,98 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-7.91%220 005
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED16.13%806 982
PROSUS N.V.5.25%182 296
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.86%97 924
NASPERS LIMITED12.89%95 374
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.1.64%60 633
