Netflix : says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc, in a response to
U.S. senators' concerns over the company's plans to adapt a
Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not
agree with the Chinese author's views on the Chinese
government's treatment of Uighur Muslims.
Five Republican U.S. senators urged Netflix this week to
reconsider plans to adapt the book into a TV series because they
said the author has defended the Chinese government's clampdown
on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.
"The Three-Body Problem" and two sequels were written by Liu
Cixin.
Netflix announced this month that it was turning the books
into a live-action, English-language TV series led by D.B Weiss
and David Benioff, the creators of HBO megahit "Game of
Thrones".
Liu serves as a consulting producer on the project.
"Mr. Liu is the author of the book not the creator of this
show. We do not agree with his comments, which are entirely
unrelated to his book or this Netflix show," said Netflix Global
Public Policy Vice President Dean Garfield in a letter to the
senators.
"If anything, the government is helping their economy and
trying to lift them out of poverty," Liu told the New Yorker
magazine in 2019.
"If you were to loosen up the country a bit, the
consequences would be terrifying."
The senators also asked Netflix to reconsider the
implications of providing a platform to Liu in producing this
project.
The Netflix streaming service is available in more than 190
countries but does not operate in China.
The United States and human rights groups have criticized
China's treatment of the Uighurs.
China's foreign ministry has repeatedly denied the existence
of internment camps in Xinjiang, calling the facilities
vocational and educational institutions and accusing what it
calls anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)