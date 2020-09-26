Log in
Netflix : says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims

09/26/2020 | 03:43am EDT

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc, in a response to U.S. senators' concerns over the company's plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not agree with the Chinese author's views on the Chinese government's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Five Republican U.S. senators urged Netflix this week to reconsider plans to adapt the book into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

"The Three-Body Problem" and two sequels were written by Liu Cixin.

Netflix announced this month that it was turning the books into a live-action, English-language TV series led by D.B Weiss and David Benioff, the creators of HBO megahit "Game of Thrones".

Liu serves as a consulting producer on the project.

"Mr. Liu is the author of the book not the creator of this show. We do not agree with his comments, which are entirely unrelated to his book or this Netflix show," said Netflix Global Public Policy Vice President Dean Garfield in a letter to the senators.

"If anything, the government is helping their economy and trying to lift them out of poverty," Liu told the New Yorker magazine in 2019.

"If you were to loosen up the country a bit, the consequences would be terrifying."

The senators also asked Netflix to reconsider the implications of providing a platform to Liu in producing this project.

The Netflix streaming service is available in more than 190 countries but does not operate in China.

The United States and human rights groups have criticized China's treatment of the Uighurs.

China's foreign ministry has repeatedly denied the existence of internment camps in Xinjiang, calling the facilities vocational and educational institutions and accusing what it calls anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 848 M - -
Net income 2020 2 809 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 78,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,97x
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 516,66 $
Last Close Price 482,88 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.49.24%212 958
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED34.05%619 797
PROSUS N.V.17.09%150 356
NASPERS LIMITED30.04%76 698
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.87%58 450
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.57.79%43 323
