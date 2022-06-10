Netflix shares slide as Goldman downgrades on grim economic picture

June 10 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc shares fell 5% on
Friday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the streaming pioneer over
risks of slower consumer spending and tough competition from
Amazon and Walt Disney Co.
In April, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in
more than a decade, signaling trouble ahead for the industry as
rising prices of food and gas left people with little to spend
on entertainment.
Suspending its services in Russia after the Ukraine invasion
also took a toll on Netflix.
Goldman downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral" and
slashed its price target to $186 from $265, the lowest PT among
analysts covering the stock, according to data from Refinitiv.
The brokerage also lowered its ratings on e-commerce
platform eBay Inc and online gaming firm Roblox Corp
to "sell" from "neutral". Roblox and eBay shares fell
nearly 4% in afternoon trading.
Netflix is now a "show-me story", Goldman said, as it cut
revenue estimates for 2022-2023.
That sent Netflix shares down 4.6% at $184.06 in midday
trading on Friday, adding on to this year's 68% slump.
"The cost of living crisis will have a major impact on all
streaming services. Let's not forget the market is now awash
with too many streaming media services chasing too few
services," said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.
"Expect some to pivot more towards a yearly discounted
bundle to entice users and increase loyalty."
Netflix is already considering a cheaper subscription that
includes advertising, following the success of similar offerings
from rivals HBO Max and Disney+.
The median price target of the 48 analysts covering the
Netflix stock is at $297.50, down from $502.50 in March.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)