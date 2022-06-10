Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26 2022-06-10 pm EDT
184.07 USD   -4.51%
Netflix shares slide as Goldman downgrades on grim economic picture

06/10/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
June 10 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc shares fell 5% on Friday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the streaming pioneer over risks of slower consumer spending and tough competition from Amazon and Walt Disney Co.

In April, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, signaling trouble ahead for the industry as rising prices of food and gas left people with little to spend on entertainment.

Suspending its services in Russia after the Ukraine invasion also took a toll on Netflix.

Goldman downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral" and slashed its price target to $186 from $265, the lowest PT among analysts covering the stock, according to data from Refinitiv.

The brokerage also lowered its ratings on e-commerce platform eBay Inc and online gaming firm Roblox Corp to "sell" from "neutral". Roblox and eBay shares fell nearly 4% in afternoon trading.

Netflix is now a "show-me story", Goldman said, as it cut revenue estimates for 2022-2023.

That sent Netflix shares down 4.6% at $184.06 in midday trading on Friday, adding on to this year's 68% slump.

"The cost of living crisis will have a major impact on all streaming services. Let's not forget the market is now awash with too many streaming media services chasing too few services," said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.

"Expect some to pivot more towards a yearly discounted bundle to entice users and increase loyalty."

Netflix is already considering a cheaper subscription that includes advertising, following the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney+.

The median price target of the 48 analysts covering the Netflix stock is at $297.50, down from $502.50 in March.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.37% 109.825 Delayed Quote.-27.31%
EBAY INC. -4.25% 44.7129 Delayed Quote.-28.30%
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.64% 350 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
NETFLIX, INC. -4.67% 183.46 Delayed Quote.-68.00%
ROBLOX CORPORATION -8.30% 27.95 Delayed Quote.-70.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 58.125 Delayed Quote.-18.95%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -3.10% 100.0331 Delayed Quote.-30.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 437 M - -
Net income 2022 4 947 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85 643 M 85 643 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 192,77 $
Average target price 312,94 $
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-68.00%90 112
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.57%475 639
PROSUS N.V.-30.68%142 009
AIRBNB, INC.-30.49%78 775
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.33%50 721
NASPERS LIMITED-25.73%46 159