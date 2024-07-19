Netflix shares gained 1.2% on the Wall Street Stock Exchange after the company slightly raised its operating margin forecast for the full year 2024 to 26%, while its revenue growth target range was tightened to between 14% and 15%.
Wedbush reiterated its 'outperform' rating and $725 price target on Netflix, the day after the streaming video platform published better-than-expected quarterly results, accompanied by an increase in forecasts.
In its note, the broker highlights advertising revenues, which it expects Netflix to accelerate its contribution to revenues next year, and which should become the main driver of its growth in 2026.
'Netflix has found the right formula with global content creation, cost balancing and increased profitability', judges the broker, who sees it 'continuing to extend its profitability and generate growing free cash flow'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet. The group is also involved in DVD and Blu-ray leasing by mail. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows:
- streaming subscriptions revenues (99.8%);
- DVD subscriptions revenues (0.2%).
At the end of 2023, Netflix, Inc. had over 260 million subscribers.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.3%), Latin America (13.3%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).