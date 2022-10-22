Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
289.57 USD   +7.98%
11:39aNetflix store lets you buy 'Squid Game' merchandise
RE
10/21Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows
RE
Netflix store lets you buy 'Squid Game' merchandise

10/22/2022 | 11:39am EDT
STORY: Do you want buy some 'Squid Game' merchandise?

This is the new Netflix store where you can do that

Location: Los Angeles, California

(Greg Lombardo, Netflix Head of Live Experiences)

"When we looked at our immersive store, what we wanted to do is offer fans of the show the opportunity to get exclusive items that are not available anywhere else and Squid Game is a great example of that//We also have a great selection of merch here and exclusive tees that bring the Squid Game show to life in really unique ways."

Fans can find photo-ops alongside merchandise

from other Netflix shows, like 'Stranger Things' and 'Bridgerton'

The pop-up store will be open until January 2023

(Greg Lombardo, Netflix Head of Live Experiences)

"We look at immersive retail and we look at shopping as another touch point with our members around the world and certainly this time of year, people are starting to think about gifts for loved ones, gifts for family and friends and they're going out and we want to be where they are and we want to offer them opportunities to be a part of these stories they love as much as possible."


© Reuters 2022
Netflix store lets you buy 'Squid Game' merchadise
