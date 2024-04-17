Netflix: success confirmed for 'The 3-Body Problem
The new production from 'Game of Thrones' writers David Benioff, D. B. Weiss and Alexander Woo racked up 4.8 million views, dominating the rankings for English-language series.
On the film side, the documentary 'Jennifer's Truths' - inspired by a real-life criminal case - went straight to the top of the most-watched features chart, with 18 million views.
It also features in the top 10 of most viewed content in 82 countries.
'The Tearmaker', an Italian production, tops the foreign-language list for the second week running, with a total of 17 million views.
Lastly, South Korea's 'Parasyte: The Grey', a science-fiction/horror program, remained the most viewed foreign TV movie, with 9.8 million views.
