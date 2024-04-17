Netflix: success confirmed for 'The 3-Body Problem

April 17, 2024 at 08:51 am EDT Share

'The 3-Body Problem' remained at the top of the most-viewed series on Netflix for the third week in a row, the video-on-demand platform announced last night.



The new production from 'Game of Thrones' writers David Benioff, D. B. Weiss and Alexander Woo racked up 4.8 million views, dominating the rankings for English-language series.



On the film side, the documentary 'Jennifer's Truths' - inspired by a real-life criminal case - went straight to the top of the most-watched features chart, with 18 million views.



It also features in the top 10 of most viewed content in 82 countries.



'The Tearmaker', an Italian production, tops the foreign-language list for the second week running, with a total of 17 million views.



Lastly, South Korea's 'Parasyte: The Grey', a science-fiction/horror program, remained the most viewed foreign TV movie, with 9.8 million views.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.