Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/22 04:00:00 pm
361.73 USD   -1.72%
04:30pNetflix suspends service in Russia
RE
04:07pNetflix Suspends Service In Russia - Netflix Spokesman
RE
04:07pGiven the circumstances on the ground, netflix will suspend serv…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix suspends service in Russia

03/06/2022 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Netflix streaming service provider in Paris

March 6 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix had earlier said it had no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -1.72% 361.73 Delayed Quote.-39.96%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.17% 121.7875 Delayed Quote.45.12%
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
04:30pNetflix suspends service in Russia
RE
04:07pNetflix Suspends Service In Russia - Netflix Spokesman
RE
04:07pGiven the circumstances on the ground, netflix will suspend serv…
RE
03:44pNetflix Suspends Service In Russia Amid Invasion Of Ukraine - Variety
RE
03:44pNetflix suspends service in russia amid invasion of ukraine - va…
RE
03/04NETFLIX : Very First Live Fan Meet with Song Kang – A Virtual Stage Colored with Int..
PU
03/04NETFLIX : Helping Veterans and Native Americans Break Into the Animation Industry →
PU
03/03NETFLIX : Reveals Main Cast for Upcoming Japanese series ‘Let's Get Divorced' →
PU
03/03TJX to sell 25% stake in Russian apparel retailer Familia
RE
03/03Ex-Goldman Sachs banker calls on Wall Street giant to exit Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 421 M - -
Net income 2022 5 085 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float -
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 361,73 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-39.96%160 595
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.73%491 629
PROSUS N.V.-35.49%131 956
AIRBNB, INC.-14.29%90 425
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.86%58 302
NASPERS LIMITED-33.92%40 960