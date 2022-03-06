Netflix suspends service in Russia

March 6 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has suspended its
service in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Sunday.
Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future
projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to
suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.
Netflix had earlier said it had no plans to add state-run
channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would
require it to distribute state-backed channels.
