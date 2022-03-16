Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household

March 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc is testing
features including one that will allow accounts to be shared
outside members' household at an extra cost, the streaming
pioneer said on Wednesday.
The company is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and
Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plans to add
up to two people.
Netflix is also studying another feature that will allow
members on a basic, standard or premium plan to transfer their
profile information to a new account or a sub account retaining
data such as viewing history and personalized recommendations.
(https://bit.ly/3CLKbF2)
The company currently allows people who live together to
share their Netflix account. However, the plans have created
some confusion about when and how accounts can be shared, the
company said, adding it is impacting its ability to invest in
new content.
The company said it would test the features for their
utility before making changes in other parts of the world.
Netflix in January tempered its growth expectations,
projecting customer additions in the first-quarter at less than
half of Wall Street's expectations citing the late arrival of
anticipated content.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)