    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
03/16 02:51:00 pm EDT
348.83 USD   +1.48%
02:35pNetflix tests sharing accounts outside household
RE
01:08pNETFLIX : Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household →
PU
12:01p'THE PENTAVERATE' : Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
AQ
Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household

03/16/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
March 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc is testing features including one that will allow accounts to be shared outside members' household at an extra cost, the streaming pioneer said on Wednesday.

The company is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people.

Netflix is also studying another feature that will allow members on a basic, standard or premium plan to transfer their profile information to a new account or a sub account retaining data such as viewing history and personalized recommendations. (https://bit.ly/3CLKbF2)

The company currently allows people who live together to share their Netflix account. However, the plans have created some confusion about when and how accounts can be shared, the company said, adding it is impacting its ability to invest in new content.

The company said it would test the features for their utility before making changes in other parts of the world.

Netflix in January tempered its growth expectations, projecting customer additions in the first-quarter at less than half of Wall Street's expectations citing the late arrival of anticipated content. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 0.94% 26.9 End-of-day quote.-12.23%
ARRIVAL -0.32% 3.125 Delayed Quote.-57.55%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.08% 343.54 Delayed Quote.-42.94%
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 418 M - -
Net income 2022 5 087 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 343,75 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-42.94%152 612
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.76%362 741
PROSUS N.V.-42.34%118 310
AIRBNB, INC.-13.54%91 217
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.93%58 243
NASPERS LIMITED-39.58%38 199