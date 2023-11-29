By Will Feuer

Netflix is adding three remastered editions of older Grand Theft Auto games to its mobile apps as the streaming platform looks to bolster its catalog of video games.

Netflix said Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be available on its apps beginning Dec. 14. The package includes updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The titles are cult classics from publisher Rockstar Games.

Netflix says it has more than 80 mobile games available on its platform, available to subscribers with no ads or extra fees.

