Netflix to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

03/15/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
LOS GATOS, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its first quarter 2023 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the first quarter 2023 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website. 

A video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

The video interview can be accessed on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir

About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with 231 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301768340.html

